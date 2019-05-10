01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

Pitching carried the UW-Whitewater baseball team to two wins in the first day of the WIAC Tlournament, which put the Warhawks in prime shape to earn the conference’s automatic tournament bid.

The Warhawks defeated UW-Stout 2-1 in the team’s first game Friday. Whitewater then shut out La Crosse 1-0 on Friday night.

Whitewater plays the winner of the noon Platteville-La Crosse game at 3 p.m. today.

Either Platteville or La Crosse will have to beat the Warhawks twice today to win the tournament title.

Three Warhawks pitchers held Stout to six hits and the Warhawks cruised in the their tourney opener.

Then Michael Kaska threw a one-hit gem in the nightcap. Kaska struck out 14 and did not walk a batter as Whitewater edged past La Crosse.

WHITEWATER 6, STOUT 1

Stout 000 000 001—1 6 4

Whitewater 003 102 00x—6 13 0

Rindfleisch, Langbehn and Merrill; Muir, Rietz (8), Sigmund (9) and Aiello.

Leading hitters—Wilson (S) 2x4, Santoro (W) 2x4, Schrader (W) 2x3, Aiello (W) 2x5, Jensen (W) 3x5. 2B—Merrill (S), Schrader (W), Moroder (W), Korman (W).

SO—Rindfleisch (S) 6, Langbehn (S) 1, Muir (W) 9, Rietz (W) 1, Sigmund (W) 1. BB—Rindfleisch 2, Muir 1.

WHITEWATER 1, LA CROSSE 0

La Crosse 000 000 000—0 1 1

Whitewater 000 000 100—1 6 0

Pronschinske and McClellan; Kaska and Aiello.

Leading hitters—Santano (W) 2x4. 2B—Schneider (W).

SO—Pronschinske 12, Kaska 14. BB—Pronschinske 2.

