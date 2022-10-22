PLATTEVILLE -- The UW-Whitewater football team had every reason to believe they handed a victory to host UW-Platteville in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon.
Or, more accurately, threw one to the Pioneers.
Platteville took advantage of four interceptions to score all its points and stop a Warhawks’ drive at the Pioneer 1 in a 17-13 victory over the visiting Warhawks.
The result left both teams tied for first place in the WIAC with 3-1 records and allowed UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls to join them in what is now a jumbled conference race.
The Warhawks ruled the statistical battle but the “4” in the “interceptions” column erased all others.
Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis was a disappointed person early Saturday evening.
“No doubt,” he said. “You can’t turn the ball over the way we did."
“(Platteville has) a very good defense,” Bullis continued. “All their scores came off the turnovers.”
The Warhawks outgained the Pioneers 304 total yards to 168, had 14 first downs to Platteville’s nine, forced 10 Platteville punts and limited the hosts to two third-down conversions in 15 tries.
The Warhawks took a 7-0 lead when they took advantage of the lone Platteville turnover.
Whitewater linebacker Egon Hein forced a fumble, and teammate Kyle Koelblinger scooped it up and ran 27 yards to the Pioneer 17 on Platteville’s first possession of the game.
Six straight running plays covered those 17 yards, capped by quarterback Evan Lewandowski’s 3-yard run. Jeff Isotalo-McGuire’s conversion kick put Whitewater ahead 7-0 with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
Whitewater turnovers were the story for the rest of the game.
The Warhawk defense forced Platteville to punt after Lewandowski’s score, and Whitewater took over at its own 12.
After two runs gained four yards, Lewandowski’s pass was picked off by Sam Smith at the 19 and returned three yards.
On first down, Platteville quarterback Braeden Katcher hit Ben Wilson going down the middle for a 16-yard TD pass. Andrew Schweigert’s conversion kick tied the game at 7-all with 4:23 left in the quarter.
A 44-yard run by Tamir Thomas on the ensuing drive gave Whitewater a first down on the Platteville 29. Lewandowski hit receiver Steven Hein for 14 yards to the Platteville 13.
On the next play, Platteville’s Smith intercepted his second pass of the day at the Pioneer 1 to end that Whitewater drive.
Whitewater took a 10-7 lead with 2:34 left in the second quarter on Isotalo-McGuire’s 46-yard field goal that was set up by a 22-yard run by Jaylon Edmundson.
Whitewater had a chance to add to the lead when Platteville went 3-and-out, but another interception gave the Pioneers the lead at halftime.
The Platteville punt gave the Warhawks the ball at their 33. Two Lewandowski completions to Tyler Holte gave Whitewater a first down at the Warhawk 47.
A yard loss on a run and a false start penalty set up a 3rd-and-16 play from the Whitewater 41. Lewandowski’s pass was intercepted by Colton Ingram and returned 46 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave the Pioneers a 14-10 lead with just a minute to go in the first half.
Whitewater got to within 14-13 on Isotalo-McGuire’s 36-yard field goal with 7:51 left in the third quarter. The score was set up by Lewandowski completions to Holte for 14 yards and to Hein for 21 yards.
The Warhawks forced Platteville’s eighth punt of the game on the second play of the fourth quarter.
On first down from the Whitewater 44, Lewandowski’s pass was intercepted by Aidan Tyk and returned 22 yards to the Warhawks 38. An unnecessary roughness penalty on the tackle gave Platteville the ball at the Whitewater 22.
The Whitewater defense held Platteville to four yards on three plays, but Schweigert nailed a 44-yard field goal attempt to put the Pioneers up 17-13 with 12:19 remaining.
The Warhawks had three possessions in that time. They gave up the ball on downs after reaching the Platteville 39; punted after Lewandowski was sacked for a 16-yard loss after reaching the Platteville 38 and gave up the ball on downs at their own 17 on their final desperation drive.
“We just can’t give the ball away,” Bullis said. “That’s how simple it is.”
The head coach commended the defense, led by Ryan Lizka’s six solo and five assisted tackles and 1½ sacks.
“But we didn’t establish the run game (34-123) like we wanted,” he said.
The Warhawks play host to UW-River Falls next Saturday at 1 p.m.
UW-PLATTEVILLE 17, UW-WHITEWATER 13
Whitewater;7;3;3;0—13
Platteville;7;7;0;3—17
Scoring summary: W—Evan Lewandowski, 3 run (Jeff Isolato-McGuire kick). P—Ben Wilson, 16 pass from Braeden Katcher (Andrew Schweigert kick). W—FG, Isotalo-McGuire, 46. P—Coltan Ingram, 46 interception return (Schweigert kick). W—FG, Isotalo-McGuire, 36. P—FG, Schweigert, 44.
Statistics: First downs--W 14, P 9. Rushes-yards—W 34-123, P 38-58. Yards passing—W 181, P 110. Passes (comp.-att.-int.)—W 16-34-4, P 11-20-0. Fumbles-lost—W 3-0, P 1-1. Penalties—W 10-79, P 5-30.