WHITEWATER

Noah Jensen better make the most of his time with the home run chain.

Given Cal Aldridge's pursuit of UW-Whitewater history and the Warhawks' propensity for battering opposing pitchers, the piece of purple-and-white bling could soon be changing hands.

And Jensen's OK with that.

"Hopefully, I won't have to keep it very long," Jensen said after he put a majestic exclamation point on UW-Whitewater's doubleheader against visiting UW-Stevens Point on Friday at James B. Miller Stadium.

The Warhawks swept the Pointers, 7-6 and 13-2, to clinch at least a share of their third straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's regular-season baseball crown.

Jensen launched a 1-1 pitch from Stevens Point's Caleb Krommenakker over the left-field wall for a game-ending, three-run home run in the eighth inning of Game 2.

The Kenosha Tremper High School graduate totaled six hits and four RBI across the doubleheader.

"I'm just glad I was able to contribute so we could get a win," Jensen said. "We just want to finish strong. Tomorrow, we've got a great opportunity to get two and put ourselves in position to host the conference tournament."

The Warhawks (28-9, 19-3 WIAC) and Pointers (14-22, 6-16 WIAC) will play another doubleheader Saturday. Whitewater holds a two-game lead over La Crosse and needs one win to clinch an outright WIAC regular-season title.

"Despite what your parents told you in kindergarten, we don’t believe in sharing," Whitewater coach John Vodenlich said. "Our mindset going into tomorrow is to focus on tomorrow."

Whitewater closes the regular season Sunday at home against Concordia Wisconsin. The WIAC tournament begins next Friday.

Aldridge entered Friday's doubleheader with 46 career home runs--one shy of Pat Tobiasz's program record (47). The Whitewater senior didn't leave the yard against Stevens Point but still made an impact, drawing three walks in Game 1 and belting a double off the wall in Game 2.

Aldridge's liner to left-center opened a string of four straight hits--including three doubles--as the Warhawks scored four runs in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead.

Whitewater tagged Krommenakker for two runs in the seventh and ended Game 2 by the mercy rule on Jensen's fourth home run of the season.

Connor Spear, Whitewater's Game 2 starter, improved to 7-0 by scattering three hits in six innings and allowing one earned run.

In Game 1, the Warhawks did the bulk of their damage during a six-run third inning, with Matt Korman's bases-clearing triple the biggest blow.

Stevens Point responded with three runs in the seventh to pull within a run, but Whitewater starter Weston Muir recovered to keep the Pointers scoreless in the eighth before giving way to Hayden Fox, who induced three groundouts in the ninth for his second save.

Aaron Simmons homered in both games for Stevens Point, which is mired in a seven-game losing streak.

Game 1

WHITEWATER 7, STEVENS POINT 6

Stevens Point (ab-r-h-rbi)--Simmons, rf, 5-1-2-3; Nelson, cf, 4-0-0-0; Iloncaie, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Comer, 1b, 4-0-1-0; Kyle Mrozinski, c, 4-0-0-0; Nate Jackan, lf, 4-0-1-0; Hansen, dh, 3-2-1-0; Affeldt, 2b, 3-1-2-0; Duddleston, ss, 4-2-3-2. Totals: 35-6-10-5.

Whitewater (ab-r-h-rbi)--Santoro, ss, 5-1-2-1; Schrader, 2b, 3-0-1-0; Aldridge, 3b, 2-1-0-0; Aiello, c, 4-1-1-1; Jensen, cf, 4-1-2-1; Moroder, dh, 3-1-0-0; Korman, lf, 4-1-2-3; Doud, rf, 3-1-1-1; Wilkins, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Schneider, 1b, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 32-7-10-7.

Stevens Point;002;010;300--6;10;0

Whitewater;006;001;00x--7;10;1

E--SP 0, WW 1. 2B--Duddleston, Jensen. 3B--Korman. HR--Simmons. Sac--Affeldt. SB--Affeldt, Santoro, Aldridge.

Stevens Point;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Brewer (L);2 1/3;5;5;5;3;1

Neubauer;5 2/3;5;2;2;3;1

Whitewater;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Muir (W);8;10;6;5;1;7

Fox (S);1;0;0;0;0;0

Game 2

WHITEWATER 13, STEVENS POINT 2 (8)

Stevens Point (ab-r-h-rbi)--Simmons, rf, 3-1-2-1; Nelson, cf, 4-0-1-0; Comer, 1b, 3-0-0-1; Mrozinski, dh, 4-0-0-0; Jackan, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Hansen, lf, 3-0-1-0; Nelson, c, 1-0-1-0; Affeldt, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Duddleston, ss, 3-1-1-0. Totals: 27-2-6-2.

Whitewater (ab-r-h-rbi)--Santoro, ss, 5-1-1-0; Schrader, 2b, 5-0-1-0; Aldridge, 3b, 4-2-1-1; Aiello, c, 5-2-2-1; Jensen, cf, 5-4-4-3; Moroder, 1b, 4-3-3-1; Korman, lf, 3-1-2-2; Doud, rf, 4-0-2-1; White, dh, 4-0-1-1. Totals: 39-13-17-10.

Stevens Point;000;001;01--2;6;2

Whitewater;110;240;23--13;17;0

E--SP 2, WW 0. 2B--Nelson, Aiello, Jensen, Aldridge, Korman. 3B--White. HR--Simmons, Jensen. SF--Comer. SB--Moroder, Doud.

Stevens Point;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Morgan (L);4 1/3;11;8;7;0;1

Krommenakker;3;6;5;4;1;2

Whitewater;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Spear (W);6;3;1;1;1;4

Sigmund;2;3;1;1;1;2