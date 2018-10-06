WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis couldn’t help but flash a smile after his team’s dominating 20-0 victory over No. 10 UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.
He’d just watched his eighth-ranked Warhawks team put together a dominating performance, and they did a little bit of everything to gain the upper hand in the WIAC race and earn an important resume-building victory.
JT Parish caught two dynamic touchdown passes from Cole Wilber of 82 and 76 yards, while the Warhawk defense held Oshkosh to just 18 rushing yards to lead Whitewater to its biggest margin of victory over the Titans since winning 48-21 in 2010.
“To come back this year and not be emotional and stay locked in our process all week, and they did,” said UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis, whose team avenged a 37-20 loss to Oshkosh last year. “We had a pretty locked-in perspective, and it came to fruition out there.”
The motivated Warhawks were ready for the trademark unconventional plays Oshkosh coach Pat Cerroni threw at them, including a fake-punt attempt that was blown up at the Titans’ 30.
“We saw it from the sidelines and yelled fake punt because we noticed they lined up differently than they did on other punts,” Bullis said.
Whitewater’s offense drove inside the 20 before kicker Wojciech Gasienica’s 24-yard field goal missed the mark.
Gasienica missed a 27-yard attempt later in the first quarter as the game remained scoreless into the second.
The Warhawks put themselves in scoring position again following Bailey Breunig’s blocked punt that was recovered by Whitewater at the Oshkosh 6.
The Titans defense stood strong again, holding the Warhawks to a field goal to make it 3-0 Whitewater.
But Parish finally got the offense rolling with an 82-yard touchdown catch to build the lead to 10-0.
Whitewater then closed out the half with another Gasienica field goal to roll into halftime with a 13-0 lead.
Parish struck again early in the third, out-leaping a Titans’ cornerback on a 50-50 pass at Oshkosh’s 40 and then coming down and strolling into the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown catch.
“Another thing we emphasized from last week is having big, explosive plays and really just taking it to them,” Parish said. “The big plays come down to little things and everyone doing their part as a team.”
With a 20-point cushion at its disposal, the Warhawks defense continued demoralizing the young Oshkosh offense.
The Titans’ offensive woes were epitomized on one second-half drive when they had first and goal at the Warhawks’ 2-yard line.
Then came a botched snap for seven-yard loss, a three-yard pass, a personal foul blow to the head and ejection penalty, a delay of game and an incomplete pass on fourth and goal at the 26.
“Everybody is together from back to the front and everybody is making plays, and everybody knows their job,” said Janesville Craig product Harry Henschler, who recorded two sacks.
Whitewater preserved its shutout from there and walked off the field with a familiar swagger reminiscent of past teams.
“We wanted to get that one back from last year,” Warhawks linebacker Bryce Leszczynski said. “So, it was a good feeling.”
UW-WHITEWATER 20, UW-OSHKOSH 0
Oshkosh 0 0 0 0—0
Whitewater 0 13 7 0—20
Scoring: WW—Wojciech Gasienica 24 field goal. WW—JT Parish 82 pass from Cole Wilber (Gasienica kick). WW—Gasienica 27 field goal. WW—Parish 76 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick).
Statistics: First downs—O 13, WW 12. Rushing—O 36-18, WW 39-116. Passing yards—O 187, WW 255. Passes—O 37-19-0, WW 20-9-0. Fumbles—O 1-0, WW 2-0. Penalties—O 3-25, WW 2-14.
