UW-Whitewater's women's volleyball team forced a fourth set Friday, but the Warhawks saw their season come to an end in an Division III NCAA Tournament game against Otterbein.

After dropping the first two sets, Whitewater won the third 26-24, but Otterbein went on to win 25-19, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21 in Chicago.

Senior Rachel Butterfield, a Milton High graduate, closed out her impressive career with a team-high 12 kills and one ace, and she added a pair of blocks.

Butterfield hit .276 for a team that hit .135 overall.

KellyAnn Sotiros dished out 24 assists, while senior Ashton Doll had six blocks.

Whitewater finished with a 22-10 record.

Men's soccer team falls 1-0

The UW-Whitewater men's soccer team gave Calvin, which was the DIII national runner-up last year, all it could handle Friday.

But the Warhawks lost 1-0 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game.

Calvin outshot Whitewater 24-5, including 10-3 in shots on goal.

An own goal in the 67th minute was the difference.

Senior Hozai Ceballos, a Janesville Craig grad who scored 11 goals this season, had two shots on goal in Friday's match.

The UW-W women's soccer team faces Illinois Wesleyan in an NCAA DIII Tournament first-round match Saturday.

Warhawks women improve to 2-0

UW-Whitewater's women's basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 75-48 home win over Concordia Chicago in the UW-Whitewater Tip-Off Tournament on Friday.

The Warhawks built a 36-22 halftime lead and extended it from there.

Four Whitewater players scored in double figures, including senior Becky Raeder with 13 points. Lake Geneva Badger grad Courtney Oomens added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Men fall in nightcap

In the final game of a busy Friday night at Kachel Gymnasium, the UW-W men's basketball team fell to 1-1 with a 90-86 loss to Washington-St. Louis.

Whitewater led 41-33 at halftime but gave up 57 second-half points.

Bailey Kale scored 25 points on 10-of-27 shooting for the Warhawks and added eight assists in the loss. Equan Ards added 24 points