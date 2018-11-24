WHITEWATER
Unexpected tension surrounded Perkins Stadium late in the second quarter against upset-minded St. Norbert.
The Green Knights had stunned the Whitewater fans as they trailed by only three points just before halftime.
Backup receiver Mitchell Dess provided unexpected stress relief with a dazzling 14-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone with five seconds left in the second quarter.
Dess’ catch sparked a 17-point spurt that turned the game around for the Warhawks, who eventually pulled away with a 54-21 victory in an NCAA Division III second-round game.
Whitewater, winners of 18 straight games, moves on to face Bethel (Minn.), which upset North Central (Ill.) 27-24 in another second-round battle.
Bethel will need to figure out how to stop the Warhawks running game that has yielded 897 yards in two playoff games.
Alex Peete led the onslaught with 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Ronny Ponick also ran for 131 yards.
“Up front, our offensive line seemed to be clicking the whole day and they definitely had the edge," UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said.
The Warhawks’ running game was crucial with the defense struggling to stop the Green Knights’ unconventional play calling.
“It was a little different in that they (St. Norbert) are a triple option team, so they run the ball, but today they seemed to throw the ball a little bit more,” said Whitewater defensive back Nate Tranel, whose team surrendered a season-high 21 points. “It was a little wrinkle that they made up and we had to adjust to that, and they’re quarterback and wide receivers played well, and all credit to them, but we just have to make more plays.”
Tranel made perhaps the biggest play for the Warhawks defense with an interception at the Green Knights’ 28 on the opening drive of the second half.
Two plays later, Peete cut loose for a 28-yard touchdown run to break the game open 31-14.
St. Norbert moved the ball in the second half but could only muster seven more points.
Whitewater continued to pull away with Derek Kumerow’s 18-yard touchdown catch. Famus Hasty then added a 48-yard interception touchdown return, and JT Parish finished it off with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Zach Oles to grow the Warhawks' lead to 54-21 late in the game.
“I told our guys that historically this game has always proven to be a dog fight and it was especially in the first half,” Bullis said. “We continued to play physically in the second half and historically, we’ve been able to wear them down and that’s what I think we did today.”
Wearing St. Norbert down wasn’t easy as quarterback Drew Rhodes fired touchdown passes of 2 and 25 yards to Brandon Dudley and Samuel Staehling in the second quarter to trim the Warhawks' lead to 17-14.
Momentum eventually changed in the Warhawks favor after Dess’ clutch catch rebuilt the lead to 24-14.
“Unfortunately, with five seconds left they got the momentum back and they scored that touchdown that was a huge play in the game,” St. Norbert coach Dan McCarty said.
McCarty’s team never recovered from there and saw their season come to a painful end.
WHITEWATER 54, ST. NORBERT 21
St. Norbert 0 14 0 7—21
Whitewater 14 10 10 20—54
Scoring summary: W—Alex Peete, 1 run (Wojciech Gasienica kick). W—Ryan Wisniewski, 40 run (Gasienica kick). SN—Brandon Dudley, 2 pass from Drew Rhodes (Spenser Thompson-Meyers kick). W—FG, Gasienica, 27. SN—Samuel Staehling, 25 pass from Drew Rhodes (Thompson-Meyers kick). W—Mitchell Dess, 14 pass from Cole Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—Peete, 28 run (Gasienica kick). W—FG, Gasienica, 30. SN—Staehling, 6 pass from Rhodes (Thompson-Meyers kick). W—Derek Kumerow, 18 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—Famus Hasty, 48 interception return (Gasienica kick). W—JT Parish, 39 pass from Zach Oles (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—SN 17, W 26. Rushes—SN 29-83, W 55-387. Yards passing—SN 217, W 131. Passes—SN 31-21-3, W 21-11-0. Fumbles—SN 0-0, W 1-0. Penalties—SN 1-15, W 10-99.
