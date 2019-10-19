STEVENS POINT

Junior quarterback Zach Oles threw three interceptions in the first half, but the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater defense never allowed UW-Stevens Point to capitalize.

The Warhawks defense kept control while the offense got its ball security deficiencies figured out.

A 10-play, 75-yard drive to begin the second half, capped by Alex Peete’s second of three touchdowns, erased the memory of the first-half interceptions and helped No. 3-ranked UW-W earn a 38-0 WIAC victory over host UW-Stevens Point at Goerke Park on Saturday.

“To throw those three interceptions and still be up 14-0 is almost unbelievable,” said UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis, who is in his fifth year as a head coach and 31st year coaching at the D-III level.

“That might be the first time that’s happened in my career. I felt like we should be down 14-0, not the other way around.”

Whitewater is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the WIAC. Stevens Point is 2-4 and 1-2.

On the fourth play of the game, senior linebacker Jacob Erbs ripped the ball out of the hands of Stevens Point quarterback Matt Urmanski and ran it in for a touchdown just 70 seconds into the game.

The Warhawks forced and recovered three fumbles.

Kaleb Kaminski forced a fumble that was recovered by Jordan Brand late in the third quarter to set up a field goal by Wojciech Gasienica for a 24-0 lead with 12:46 to play in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Nico Lemke forced and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to set up Peete’s third touchdown of the game.

“The way our defense took the field after our turnovers in the first half was awesome,” Bullis said. “That can be tough because the offense has all the momentum.

“Taking the ball away was awesome. That’s something that we were excited about how they took it to another level.”

Despite the struggles in the first half, Oles recovered in the second to conduct a more effective offensive effort. The Warhawks continued to throw the ball despite the challenging elements. Oles completed four passes to Derek Kumerow for 47 yards and three passes to JT Parish for 47 yards.

As the offense cleaned things up through the air, the Warhawks also were able to soften things up in the middle for the rushing attack. Peete had 16 carries for 114 yards.

“It always takes time to respond to how you’re going to pick up their blitzes and what they’re doing to you with their defense,” Bullis said. “We thought there were some things where we could run the ball outside better in the second half. We love to run the ball in between the tackles; our offensive linemen are human road graders. But we had to run the ball outside to open up the inside again.”

And as the conditions worsened, the offense improved.

Whitewater will be on the road against next week, taking on UW-River Falls (1-5, 0-3) at 1 p.m.

UW-WHITEWATER 38, UW-STEVENS POINT 0

Warhawks 7 7 7 17 — 38

Pointers 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring: UW-W—Erbs 46 fumble recover (Gasienica kick). UW-W—Peete 11 run (Gasienica kick). UW-W—Peete 19 run (Gasienica kick). UW-W—Gasienica 34 FG. UW-W—Peete 3 run (Gasienica kick). UW-W—Edmonson 5 run (Gasienica kick).

Team stats: First downs—UW-W 22, UW-SP 14. Rushing—UW-W 41-215, UW-SP 30-59. Passes (comp.-att.-int)—UW-W 11-20-3, UW-SP 22-35-0. Passing yards—UW-W 153, UW-SP 205. Fumbles-lost—UW-W 0-0, UW-SP 3-3. Penalties—UW-W 1-5, UW-SP 4-41.

Individual leaders: Rushing—UW-W Peete 16-114; UW-SP Williams 11-53. Passing—UW-W Oles 11-19-153; UW-SP Urmanski 22-34-205. Receiving—UW-W Kumerow 4-47, Parish 3-47; UW-SP Williams 5-64.