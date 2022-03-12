WHITEWATER
The hometown girl—with some help from her friends—put the UW-Whitewater Warhawks women’s basketball team one win away from a NCAA Division III Final Four.
Senior Rebekah Schumacher—a Whitewater High graduate--hit a running layup with just 0.5 seconds left in overtime to send the Warhawks past Smith (Mass.) College 78-76 Friday night at Whitewater. The Warhawks (26-4) play UW-Oshkosh at 7 p.m. today at Kachel Gymnasium with a berth in the Division III Final Four on the line.
The Titans defeated Baldwin-Wallace 74-63 in the first semifinal game Friday night.
Whitewater will have to come down from the emotional high after rallying from a 76-71 deficit in the final 42 seconds of overtime.
Maggie Tausch did the heavy work, hitting three free throws with 42 seconds left, and after a Pioneer miss, the 5-foot-10 sophomore guard out of Sun Prairie hit two more free throws with eight seconds left to tie the game.
At that point, Warhawks coach Keri Carollo was just hoping to get to another overtime.
But Schumacher, who had turned the ball over with two seconds left in regulation, had other plans.
After a timeout, Schumaker stepped around the intended receiver of the Pioneers’ inbounds pass, tipped the ball to teammate Aleah Grundahl, who then fed a streaking Schumacher. Schumacher laid the ball in with just 0.5 left on the clock, and the celebration began when Smith’s desperation 3-pointer was well off the mark.
“The last thing I heard coach say was ‘go for a steal,’” Schumacher said. “So I did. I got a hand on it and grabbed it. I figured we had about five seconds left. I just ran with it.”
Schumacher’s play put the crowd of 1,200 in an uproar with Schumacher the target of dozens of hugs. It was a memorable moment, especially with this being her final year playing in Whitewater.
“I try not to look in the stands too much, but when I do, I see people who I’ve known all my life,” she said.
Schumacher’s play had a special meaning for Carollo.
“I watched Rebekah grow up,” Carollo said. “Since she was 5 or 6 years old. She lived two houses down from me, so it’s really special.”
The first half featured scoring runs from both teams, with Whitewater ultimately taking a 36-34 lead into halftime.
Another Whitewater High product, freshman guard Kacie Carollo led the way with 10 points, including three 3-pointers. Fellow guard Yssa Sto. Domingo added a pair of key 3-pointers in the first quarter that helped the Warhawks recover from an 11-6 deficit after the host team had scored the first six points of the game.
Kacie Carollo finished with a team-high 19 points before fouling out with 1:03 left in overtime. She also had three assists. Sto. Domingo finished with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting on 3-pointers.
Grundahl, a 6-foot junior center, contributed 17 points and led the team with nine rebounds.
Now the Warhawks play their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rivals for the fourth time this season for a Final Four berth. Whitewater defeated the Titans 67-63 in early January at Kachel. The Titans avenged the loss Feb 16 at Oshkosh 60-57.
The Warhawks then defeated Oshkosh 67-59 in a WIAC Tournament game that was played on the Warhawks’ court.
Keri Carollo expects another close game tonight. After all, it’s March Madness.
“That’s what’s great about basketball,” the 20-year Warhawks head coach said. “It can change so fast. One big play can determine the outcome.”
Rebekah Schumacher provided that play Friday night.