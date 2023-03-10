SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. — When the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team needed its offense, it just wasn’t there Friday night.
The Warhawks went scoreless for the final 3 minutes, 9 seconds of the game and lost to Trinity (Massachusetts) College 63-56 in a NCAA Division III Round of 16 game on Friday.
“It was just one of those nights where things weren’t really going our way,” Warhawks coach Keri Carollo said. “We got into some foul trouble, and we had to sit some of our starters. It made things challenging.”
Fifth-year senior Yssa Sto. Domingo made the first of two free throws to give UW-Whitewater a 56-55 lead with 3:09 to go. The guard missed the second, and that was the end of the scoring for the Warhawks.
The team missed their final seven shots—four of them 3-pointers—and Trinity made four of six free throws to finish the game.
Sophomore guard Kacie Carollo took control of the Warhawks’ offense. Carollo scored half — 28 — of the Warhawks’ points on 11-of-20 shooting. Carollo also led the team in rebounding with eight.
Senior forward Abi Baumgartner contributed 10 points and five rebounds in her final collegiate game.
But the rest of the team made just nine of 36 shots (25%), which caught up to Whitewater in the final minutes. No one else could find their range.
“We really couldn’t,” Coach Carollo said. “If you watch enough sports, you know sometimes you just can’t get going.”
“We put ourselves in position to win, but (Trinity) just hit a couple of big shots at the end to win.”
Missing two-time WIAC Player of the Year Aleah Grundahl for the fourth straight game with a broken hand finally caught up with the Warhawks.
“She’s just another threat on the floor for us,” Coach Carollo said. “Not having her hurt us for sure.”
The Warhawks finished with a 23-7 record, including winning its 11th WIAC regular-season title and then winning the conference tournament title. Carollo improved her career mark at Whitewater to 414-167.
“Looking back, we accomplished a lot,” Carollo said. “It’s nothing to be that sad about.”