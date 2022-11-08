Division III college basketball Warhawks offense lights out from deep in basketball season opener By GAZETTE STAFF Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team beat Augustana College 95-90 in the Warhawks’ season opener.Miles Barnstable scored 27 points for the Warhawks, including 15 free throws.Trevon Chislom added 27 points of his own, including 12 on four 3-pointers.The Warhawks shot 56% from the floor and made 60% of their 3-point shots.UW-W’s next game will be at Heidelberg University this Friday.WHITEWATER 95, AUGUSTANA 90Whitewater (95)—Chislom 11-4-27; M. Barnstable 5-2-27; Barker 2-9-14; D. Barnstable 2-1-6; Lambert 2-0-4; Pierson 4-2-10; Berezowitz 3-1-7. Totals: 29-28-95.Augustana (90)—Carr 11-5-32; Hanushewsky 4-1-10; Hawkins 3-3-9; Larsen 3-1-9; Gillingham 4-0-9; Giliberto 3-2-8; Ambrose 3-1-7, Cooper 1-1-4; Hamilton 1-0-2. Totals: 33-15-90.Halftime—Whitewater 42, Augustana 42. 3-point goals—Whitewater 9 (Chislom 4, M. Barnstable 2, Barker, D. Barnstable, Berezowitz), Augustana 9 (Carr 5, Larsen, Cooper, Hanushewsky, Gillingham). Free throws missed—Whitewater 8, Augustana 9. Total fouls—Whitewater 19, Augustana 24. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form