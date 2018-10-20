Just before taking his first snap, UW-River Falls quarterback Ben Beckman stared directly into a 25 mph wind and sideways sleet against a defense that hadn’t surrendered a point in 3 weeks.
Beckman’s day was as bad as the conditions.
UW-Whitewater jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way to send 7,116 chilly fans home with a 44-7 Homecoming victory Saturday afternoon at Perkins Stadium.
Cole Wilber tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another while the Warhawks defense recorded three interceptions to extend fourth-ranked Whitewater’s winning streak to 13.
Perhaps the only consolation for the battered Falcons was snapping the Warhawk defense’s opponent scoreless streak at 13 quarters after Ryan Asher’s 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth.
“It was a nice run to not give up a score in 13 quarters,” said Warhawk cornerback Mark McGrath, who nabbed one of his team’s three interceptions. “But after they scored, we got to the bench and said let’s start a new streak.”
McGrath and the Warhawks have allowed just 26 points through seven games. None of the six Warhawk national championship team defenses were as stingy through the same point in those seasons.
“We knew we would have a good defense with most of our guys coming back from last year,” said Warhawk defensive back Bailey Breunig, whose team has outscored its opponents 274-26. “I don’t know if we expected it to be so dramatic, but everyone is trusting the process and doing their job.”
The Falcons got a first-hand view of the Warhawks’ domination.
After a short Falcon punt rolled dead at the River Falls 39, Wilber jump-started the offense with a 26-yard touchdown run.
Wilber later hit JT Parrish deep for a 39-yard pass that set up a Ronny Ponick 3-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
“It’s never an easy passing game with maybe 20 mile per hour winds,” Wilber said. “But you just have to change what you do normally, but you try to stick to the basics as much as you can.”
Basic was good enough for the Warhawks, who blew it open with 17-second quarter points. Alex Peete started the onslaught with a 35-yard touchdown run. Wilber later hit Ponick on a short 12-yard touchdown screen pass to help Whitewater sprint into the warm locker room with a 31-0 halftime lead.
“It was such a weird day with the passing and not a ton of attempts on our part in really tough situation to throw the ball,” UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said. “To go 11 for 18 is really good in those conditions.”
Whitewater continued its passing success in the second half with Wilber’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Michael Berentes and backup quarterback Zach Oles’ 24-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Dess.
River Falls never found an answer against the Warhawks, who have dramatically turned things around since starting 1-3 last season. Whitewater has won 13 straight games since then.
“After starting 1-3 and having a vision for a season that didn’t go the way they wanted last year, it’s easy to fold tent,” Bullis said. “But it didn’t happen with our kids who stayed dedicated to the legacy of this program.”
The Warhawks’ resolve is paying off in emphatic fashion.
WHITEWATER 44, RIVER FALLS 7
River Falls;0;0;0;7--7
Whitewater;14;17;6;7--44
Scoring summary: W--Cole Wilber, 26 run (Wojciech Gasienica kick). W--Ronny Ponick, 3 run (Gasienica kick). W--Alex Peete, 35 run (Gasienica kick). W--FG, Gasienica, 19. W--Ponick, 12 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W--Micahel Berentes, 9 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). RF--Sam Altena, 1 run (Jacob Lytle kick). W--Mitchell Dess, 24 pass from Zach Oles (Gasienica kick).
Statistics: First downs--RF 18, W 23. Rushing--RF 52-156, W 39-268. Yards passing--RF 152, W 186. Passes--RF 27-15-3, W 18-11-0. Fumbles--RF 0-0, W 1-1. Penalties--RF 4-32, W 4-45.
