UW-Whitewater's men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday night.
UW-Stevens Point built a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 64-51 win in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener.
Drew Fredrickson had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Stevens Point, which led 25-15 at half.
Whitewater (11-1, 0-1) got 11 points each from Derek Rongstad and David Sachs but could not connect from beyond the arc. The 11th-ranked Warhawks made just four of 23 3-point shots.
Stevens Point led by as many as 22 in the second half.
STEVENS POINT 64, WHITEWATER 51
Whitewater (51)--Sachs 4-3-11; Brown 1-0-2; Rongstad 4-1-11; Brown 2-0-4; Clements 3-1-7; Pfeifer 1-0-2; Kingsley 1-0-3; Sechman 2-0-5. Totals: 21-5-51
Stevens Point (64)--Dodge 2-2-6; Fredrickson 7-2-20; O'Heron 4-3-11; Bublitz 5-1-12; Tauber 4-0-8; Nelson 2-2-6; Ehrke 0-1-1. Totals: 24-11-64
UW-Whitewater;15;36--51
UW-Stevens Point;25;39--64
Three-point goals--Whitewater 4 (Rongstad 2, Kingsley, Sechman), Stevens Point 5 (Fredrickson 4, Bublitz). Free throws missed--Whitewater 2, Stevens Point 5. Total fouls--Whitewater 16, Stevens Point 14
