Lowest-seeded UW-Oshkosh had a great day during the opening round of the WIAC softball tournament at UW-Whitewater.

The Warhawks, the No. 1 seed, did not.

The No. 5-seeded Titans defeated No. 4 Eau Claire 13-4 in the opener of the three-day, double-elimination tournament. Oshkosh came back later and defeated the top-seeded Warhawks 7-2 to join Eau Claire as the only undefeated teams going into today’s second round at van Steederen Field.

The Warhawks took a 2-0 lead in the third when Alexis Addante scored on a passed ball, and Kayla Seymour doubled hom Jon’nah Williams.

But two Oshkosh homers in the top of the fourth—a two run shot by Kailee Garstecki and a sholo shot by Grace Stevens—put the Titans ahead for good.

Whitewater (26-11) has to win out to earn the WIAC’s automatic bid for the NCAA Division III tournament.

The challenge begins with a noon game against No. 4-seeded La Crosse today.

OSHKOSH 7, WHITEWATER 2

Oshkosh 000 303 1—7 11 1

Whitewater 002 000 0—2 3 1

Petris. Smaney (3) and Menting; Matthias, Camardo (4), Biestada (6) and Mikosz.

Leading hitters—Tupa (O) 3x5, Garstecki (O) 2x2, Stevens (O) 2x4, Seymour (W) 2x3. 2B—Tupa (O) 2, Seymour (W). HR—Garstecki (O), Stevens (O).

SO—Smaney (O) 1, Matthias (W) 4, Camardo (W) 1, Biestada (W) 1. BB—Petris (O) 1, Mattias 3, Bistada 1.

