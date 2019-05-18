The UW-Whitewater baseball team’s season ended Saturday.

After beating North Central in the double-elimination NCAA Division III Regional at Prucha Field at Miller Stadium on Friday, the Warhawks lost to Webster 7-5 and then to North Central 13-4.

The Warhawks finished with a 35-12 record.

Webster (34-10) is the lone undefeated team left in the tournament. The Gorloks play North Central (33-12) today at noon and win gives them the regional title.

If the Cardinals win, the two teams will play at 4 p.m. to the regional championship.

In their elimination game against North Central, the Warhawks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on solo homers by Nick Santoro and Cal Aldridge.

Aldridge’s homer gave him 44 for his career—tied for the most in program history.

But North Central answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, and the Cardinals never trailed after that.

They added three runs in the third and put the game away with four more in the fifth to take a 10-2 lead.

In the Warhawks’ first game of the day, Webster used a six-run fourth inning to hand Whitewater its first loss of the tournament.

Webster’s Danny Strohm and Ben Swords each had two-run singles in the decisive inning.

The Warhawks trailed 7-1 after that, but rallied with two runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Nick Schrader had a two-run single in the seventh, and Alex Doud had a solo homer in the ninth.

WEBSTER 7, UW-WHITEWATER 5

Whitewater 01000 202—5 12 0

Webster 100 600 00x—7 13 1

Kaska, Spear (4), Sigmund (6), Fox (8) and Aiello; Beaver, Santiago (9) and Swanson.

Leading hitters—Schrader (Wh) 2x5, Aldridge (Wh) 2x5, Korman (Wh) 2x4, Doud (Wh) 3x4, Swords (We) 2x3, Smith (We) 3x5, Swanson (We) 2x4, Staker (We) 2x4. 2B—Doud (Wh), Hopp (We), Kent (We). HR—Korman (Wh), Doud (Wh).

SO—Kaska (Wh) 1, Spear (Wh) 1, Fox (Wh) 1; Beaver (We) 4, Santiago (We) 2. BB—Kaska 2, Sigmund (Wh) 1; Beaver 2.

NORTH CENTRAL 13, WHITEWATER 4

Whitewater 200 000 110—4 7 4

North Central 303 040 03x—13 16 0

O’Sullivan, Sigmund (4), Fox (5), Spear (6), Kutzler (7), Perkins (8) and Aiello; Shanner, Rios (7), Schaefer (9) and Marinec.

Leading hitters—Aldridge (W) 2x4; Quade (NC) 2x5, Marinec (NC) 2x6, Carmody (NC) 3x6, Rizzo (NC) 2x4, Scott (NC) 2x5, Wojcik (NC) 2x4. 2B—Aldridge (W), Korman (W), Marinec (NC), Scott (NC). HR—Santoro (W), Aldridge (W), Carmody (NC), Scott (NC), Weilbacher (NC).

SO—O’Sullivan (W) 1, Fox (W) 1, Kutzler (W) 1, Perkins (W) 2; Shanner (NC) 8, Rios (NC) 1. BB—O’Sullivan 3, Kutzler 1; Shanner 3, Rios 1.