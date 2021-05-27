For John Vodenlich, one of the leaders of hosting the NCAA Division III baseball regional at UW-Whitewater, Thursday was a long day.
For John Vodenlich, the head coach of the UW-Whitewater baseball team, Thursday was a success.
The steady cold rain that fell on Southern Wisconsin for most of the afternoon and night disrupted the original schedule of the six-team double-elimination tournament at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium.
Only the first game of the day—No. 1 seed Adrian College’s 2-0 victory over Salem (Massachusetts) State—was completed.
The No. 2-seeded Warhawks got into the fifth inning of its game against Luther College before the rain forced officials to suspend play.
Fortunately for UW-Whitewater, it was comfortably ahead 19-1 at the time.
Whitewater scored six times in the first inning to take a 6-1 lead. An eight-run fifth inning—that was still in progress when play was halted—put the Warhawks comfortably ahead.
Matt Korman had 3 RBI and Nick Santoro and Sam Vomhof two each to lead the Warhawks’ offense. Ten walks also led to many of the runs.
NCAA Division III regulations require games to go the entire nine innings in tournament play. The game is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. today.
Matt O’Sullivan started and survived a shaky first inning. He had struck out six through five innings but will not get the chance to finish things up today.
“(O’Sullivan) won’t come back,” Vodenlich said. “He’ll come out of the game earlier than he has all year. So we’ll pitch some relievers tomorrow.”
Luther’s first two hitters reached against O’Sullivan, but the Warhawks held them to a run.
“That was a momentum swing,” Vodenlich said. “It looked like it could be a three-, four-, or five-run inning, and we got out of it with only one. And then we came back with six.
“I think the first inning was critical.”
The forecast for today is not much better than Thursday.
“A less chance of rain, but not great,” Vodenlich said.
Prucha Field has synthetic turf on the infield and a portion of the outfield, but the steady rain made things unplayable.
“The outfield drains very well,” Vodenlich said. “The field is in good shape. The issue is, while it’s raining, it’s always slippery. If the rain stops, it dries up in no time.
“It’s not fun to play in the pouring rain, which we did all day. It’s not fun for the pitcher; it’s not fun for the shortstop because the ball picks up a lot of moisture from the ground. It’s not preferred, but we can’t do too much about it.”
Fans can keep up with schedule, updates and game results by going to the UW-Whitewater athletic website at uwwsports.com.
NCAA Division III regional
At UW-Whitewater, Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium (Double-elimination) RESULT THURSDAY
Game 1: Adrian 2, Salem State 0
(Play suspended) GAMES TODAY
Game 2: UW-Whitewater vs. Luther, (Game to resume in bottom of fifth with Whitewater leading 19-1), 10 a.m.
Game 3: Texas Lutheran vs. Penn State Harrisburg, noon
Game 4: Salem State vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: Adrian vs. Loser of Game 3, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY (Schedule determined by results of Thursday’s and Friday’s games)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, TBD
Game 7: TBD vs. TBD, TBD
Game 8: TBD vs. TBD, TBD
Game 9: TBD vs. TBD, TBD
GAMES SUNDAY (Schedule determined by results of Saturday’s games)
Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, time TBD
Game 11: TBD vs. TBD, time TBD
(Check UW-Whitewater website for probable revisions to this schedule)