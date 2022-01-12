The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team continues impress.
Wednesday night, the Warhawks got 24 points from Aleah Grundahl in pulling away for a 62-53 win over UW-Platteville in a WIAC game.
Eighth-ranked Whitewater improved to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the WIAC. The Warhawks remain in sole possession of first place in the conference, while the loss dropped Platteville (9-5, 2-2) out of a tie for second place in the WIAC.
Whitewater trailed 49-45 with 6:26 left but finished the game on a 17-4 run. The Warhawks took a 50-49 lead with 5:30 left on Rebakah Schumacher’s 3-point basket, but the Pioneers tied it on the next possession. Yssa St Domingo’s 3-pointer with 3:42 to play gave the Warhawks the lead for good at 54-51.
Whitewater made six free throws the final six seconds to seal it.
Grundahl, who earlier this week was named the Division III Women’s National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association. had another strong game. The 6-foot junior from DeForest had a game-high 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting and was 7-for-8 at the line.
Platteville, which led 19-18 after one quarter, got 22 points from Maiah Domask.
Whitewater hosts UW-River Falls at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The game is part of Alumni Day at Kachel Gymnasium.
WHITEWATER 62, PLATTEVILLE 53
Whitewater (62)—Grundahl 8-7-24; Schumacher 2-2-8; Belschner 4-0-8; Carollo 2-2-7; Domingo 2-0-5; Trautsch 0-4-4; Taylor 2-0-4; Kieres 1-0-2. Totals: 21-15-62