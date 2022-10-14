WHITEWATER -- UW-Oshkosh’s defense came into Friday’s night game at Whitewater allowing just 15 points a game, which was the stingiest in the WIAC.
The Titans lived up to their statistics. Unfortunately for the visitors, Whitewater’ defense was even better.
The No. 3-ranked Warhawks controlled Titans quarterback Kobe Berghammer and the Warhawks dominated play for a 17-3 victory before a school and conference record crowd of 18,951.
The Warhawks improved to 3-0 in the WIAC and 5-1 overall. Oshkosh dropped to 1-2 and 3-3.
Berghammer, who ranked second in the WIAC in total offense, was limited to 58 yards on nine carries and 18 of 38 throwing, for 193 yards and one interception.
Junior defensive back Egon Hein led the Whitewater defense with eight solo tackles, one assisted tackle and two pass breakups.
“This week we just put our heads down and worked,” Hein said. “We focused on being consistent. We’ve been playing well, but that is where we have been struggling.
“The quarterback is a good player for sure, but we had a couple of calls to stop his runs and keep him in the pocket.”
“To me, the biggest thing was just to minimize his explosiveness,” Warhawk coach Kevin Bullis said. “We did not allow him any big runs, which was huge.”
The Warhawks opened the scoring with a 59-yard, 11-play drive the second time they had the ball. Jaylon Edmondson rushed four times for 21 yards, Tamir Thomas added 15 yards in three, and Preston Strasburg capped the drive with a 2-yard smash off guard with 5:41 left in the quarter.
Both teams had opportunities to score in the remainder of the half, but Isotola-McGuire’s 27-yard field goal with 3:35 left in the half was the only other points in the first 30 minutes.
Whitewater had an opportunity to add to its lead with :40 left in the half when Lewandowski floated a pass while rolling left from the Titans 35 and threw into the end zone, but Oshkosh defensive back Jared Saad.
The Warhawks went 59 yards in eight plays after stopping Oshkosh on the first possession of the second half. Edmondson carried five times for 23 yards on the drive, but it was Strasburg who went off guard for the final nine yards for a score that put the Warhawks up 17-0.
The Titans avoided being shut out when Nolan Mobley kicked a 39-yard field goal with 8:25 left.
The Warhawks out-gained the Titans 321-280, rushing for 165 yards and throwing for 156.
Edmondson led the ground game with 107 yards on 21 carries. Strasburg had 29 on seven, but two went for touchdowns.
Strasburg said the situations just set up for him to carry on the touchdowns.
“Credit the O-line,” Strasburg said. “They have really progressed this season, so a big shout-out to them.”
Bullis seconded that observation.
“I’m really proud of our offensive line,” Bullis said. “That Oshkosh defense is extremely tough.”
“I’m happy with our offense today, but once again, we stopped ourselves,” said quarterback Evan Lewandowski, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 156 yards.
The players and Bullis both praised the record turnout.
“Oshkosh brings a big crowd and, obviously, we bring a big crowd,” Bullis said. “We’re really fortunate. There are FBS schools that would love to have our crowds.”
And the majority of that crowd went home happy.
UW-WHITEWATER 17, UW-OSHKOSH 3
Oshkosh;0;0;0;3—3;
Whitewater;7;3;7;0—17;
Scoring summary: W—Preston Strasburg, 2 run (Jeff Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—FG, Isotalo-McGuire, 27. W—Strasburg, 9 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). O—FG, Nolan Mobley, 39.
Statistics: First downs—O 14, W 14. Rushes-yards—O 25-87, W 41-165 Yards passing—O 193, W 156. Passes (comp.-att.-int.)—O 18-38-1, W 11-21-1. Fumbles-lost—O 1-1, W 0-0. Penalties—O 4-40, W 7-40.
Attendance—18,951.