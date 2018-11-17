WHITEWATER
After finishing off a 23-yard run early in the first quarter, Eureka (Ill.) running back Le’Anthony Reasnover wagged his finger at the UW-Whitewater bench while strutting out of bounds.
Taunting the Warhawks didn’t end well for Reasnover, who later coughed up two fumbles during Whitewater’s crushing 35-point second quarter outburst.
Reasnover and the deflated Red Devils trailed by 50 at halftime before eventually limping off the field with a 67-14 loss to Whitewater in an NCAA Division 3 first-round playoff game Saturday at Perkins Stadium.
The Warhawks dominated the line of scrimmage, racking up 500 rushing yards on 36 carries and nine rushing touchdowns.
Junior running back Ronny Ponick led the onslaught with 202 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns, while Alex Peete and Ryan Wisniewski combined for five more touchdown runs to propel the Warhawks into the second round against St. Norbert next Saturday.
The Green Knights punched their ticket to Perkins Stadium after upsetting Trine 31-7 in another first-round game.
Pulling a second-round upset will be much more daunting with the Warhawk offense clicking on all cylinders.
“The offensive improvement has been amazing,” said Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis whose team finished with 649 total yards. “After that Dubuque game the first game of the season, we couldn’t get lined up right and had penalties and had to use timeouts to get lined up right.”
“Now the beautiful part is we’re really talking about the details of their jobs and their individual craft and not about who you block and where do you run the route."
The Warhawks certainly figured out which Red Devils to block from the opening drive that started with Wisniewki’s 18-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation.
Peete later followed with a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 15-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Things got much worse in a hurry for Eureka, whose second quarter drives ended in three lost fumbles, two punts, and a turnover on downs.
Whitewater took advantage of every mistake with a 35-point outburst that included two touchdown runs from Ponick and Peete of 1, 19, 3, and 13, and a Wisniewski 65-yard run to make it 50-0 by halftime.
“It was the same read every time,” said Ponick who ran the A-gap power play six straight times for 81 total yards and 1-yard touchdown. “You’re watching on film and being able to scheme against them became muscle memory and reading the lines blocks couldn’t have been better for me.”
Whitewater tacked on 10 more points in the third quarter to build the lead to 60-0 before Eureka scored a pair of touchdowns against the backup defense to cut it to 60-14.
Preston Strasburg answered with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the finishing touches on the Warhawks' remarkable rushing day.
“Obviously for us the big thing we have to learn is that there is another level we got to get to,” Eureka coach Kurt Barth said. “When you play an opponent with this storied tradition, you have to figure out how to get there.”
Whitewater will try to teach a few more teams this lesson during the postseason.
WHITEWATER 67, EUREKA 14
Eureka;0;0;7;7--14
Whitewater;15;35;10;7--67
Scoring summary: W--Ryan Wisniewski, 18 run (Wojciech Gasienica kick). W--Alex Peete, 20 run (Andy Cooper rush). W--Ronny Ponick, 1 run (Gasienica kick). W--Ponick, 19 run (Gasienica kick). W--Peete, 3 run (Gasienica kick). W--Peete, 13 run (Gasienica kick). W--Wisniewski, 65 run (Gasienica kick). W--FG, Gasienica, 31. W--Ponick, 2 run (Gasienica kick). E--Caleb Fauver, 45 passs from Drew Barth (Tanner Kuhne kick). E--Fauver, 35 pass from Barth (Kuhne kick). W--Strasburg, 3 run (Gasienica kick).
Statistics: First downs--E 18, W 22. Rushes--E 40-71, W 36-500. Yards passing--E 238, W 149. Passes--E 34-25-0, W 15-8-0. Fumbles--E 4-3, W 0-0. Penalties--E 5-30, W 11-108.
