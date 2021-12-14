Coach Pat Miller’s UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team played a little pinball with the scoreboard Tuesday night.
The Warhawks shot 74.1 percent from the field and fielded six double-digit scorers in a 143-102 victory over Greenville (Illinois) at home.
The victory broke Whitewater’s single-game scoring record.
The Warhawks (7-2 overall) got 30 points from Jack Brahm and 19 from Trevon Chislom on their way to the victory. Brahm made 14 of 15 shots as the Warhawks scored 104 points from inside the paint.
Also, Elijah Lambert scored 14 points, Gage Malensek and Brian Conaghan scored 12 apiece and Derek Gray added 10.
Greenville (1-9) opened with an 8-2 lead, and it took until the 10-minute, 12-second mark of the first half for the Warhawks to regain the lead, on a fast-break layup by Brahm to make it 29-28. The Warhawks’ lead ballooned to 70-50 at halftime and to 101-69 with 12:36 remaining.
Malensek had 10 assists as Whitewater racked up 47 assists in total. The Warhawks made 15 of 23 free throws and held a 53-31 rebound edge, with Lambert totaling nine.
Whitewater returns to action Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Ripon College.
GREENVILLE (102)
J. Johnson 7-11 1-2 18, K. Johnson 5-10 1-2 16, Cooley 2-12 3-4 8, Ball 2-7 2-2 7, Redding 3-6 0-0 6, Campbell 5-8 3-5 13, Irvin 4-13 0-0 10, Jackson 2-6 2-2 8, Lee 2-5 2-2 7, Dickey 2-8 1-3 6, Quick 1-2 0-0 3, Nabers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-90 15-22 102.