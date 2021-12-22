WHITEWATER
Derek Gray provided the smooth and Carter Capstran provided the power for the UW-Whitewater men's basketball team Wednesday night.
The Warhawks (8-3 overall) led nearly wire to wire and shot 59.6% from the floor in an 82-65 victory over Augustana (Illinois) in a nonconference game at Kachel Gymnasium.
The victory helped coach Pat Miller's Whitewater team (8-3 overall) bounce back from an 82-77 loss at Ripon on Friday.
Against Augustana, the Warhawks shot 69 percent from the field in the first half, building a 49-31 halftime lead. They held the Vikings (5-6) to 42.4 percent shooting and held a 44-24 scoring advantage in the paint.
Gray, a 6-foot freshman guard from Madison La Follette, provided scoring punch from all over the floor. He totaled a game-high 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting and added seven rebounds and two assists.
Much of the Warhawks inside punch came from Capstran, a 6-5 freshman forward who tallied a season-best 16 points and seven rebounds.
Also for Whitewater, soiphomore guard Gage Malensek posted 15 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocked shots, and junior forward Jack Brahm added 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore wing Elijah Lambert finished with nine points and four rebounds.
Augustana never led, and the game's only tie was at 2-2 before Whitewater took the lead for good less than a minute into the game on a 3-point basket by Gray.
The Vikings drew to within four points on four different occasions before the Warhawks stretched the lead to 10 with back-to-back jump shots by Gray and Lambert.
The advantage grew to 15 points at the 3:34 mark on a step-back jumper by Gray, and Malensek knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half to give Whitewater a 49-31 halftime lead.
Augustana closed to within 51-41 with less than 3 minutes in the second half, but Brahm and Malensek converted back-to-back layups to push the margin back to 15.
After the Vikings closed to 12 points just past the 8-minute mark, Capstran and Gray knocked down consecutive 3-point shots to make it 76-58 with 5:01 remaining.
Whitewater took its largest lead of the game at 81-60 after a 3-pointer by Gray with 3:52 remaining.
The Warhawks will head to Atlanta for two games on Dec. 29-30. Whitewater will meet tournament host Emory University at 3 p.m. Dec. 29, and the Warhawks will meet LaGrange (Georgia) at 1 p.m. Dec. 30.
Whitewater returns home to sink its teeth into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schedule, resuming league play with a Jan. 5 game at UW-Oshkosh.
UW-WHITEWATER 82,
AUGUSTANA (ILLINOIS) 65
AUGUSTANA (5-6)
Ortiz 3-10 5-6 11, Johnson 4-9 0-0 11, Giliberto 1-3 2-2 4, Carr 2-5 0-0 4, Hanushewsky 1-2 0-0 2, Knuth 4-9 0-0 10, Bottorff 3-4 1-2 7, Larsen 2-6 1-2 5, Hawkins 2-7 0-0 4, Hamilton 2-2 0-0 4, Gillingham 1-1 0-0 3, Seiffert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 9-12 65.
UW-WHITEWATER (8-3)
Gray 9-14 1-1 22, Malensek 6-8 2-3 15, Brahm 6-9 2-2 14, Lambert 3-7 2-2 9, Capstran 5-7 5-5 16, Chislom 2-6 0-0 4, Hoytink 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 31-52 14-17 82.
Halftime—Whitewater 49, Augustana 31. 3-point goals—Augustana 6-18 (Johnson 3-4, Knuth 2-3, Gillingham 1-1, Giliberto 0-2, Carr 0-2, Ortiz 0-4, Larsen 0-1, Seiffert 0-1), Whitewater 6-10 (Gray 3-3, Malensen 1-1, Lambert 1-1, Capstran 1-1, Brahm 0-1, Chislom 0-2, Hoytink 0-1). Rebounds—Augustana 9-13-22 (Knuth 4), Whitewater 8-26-34 (Gray 7, Capstran 7). Total fouls—Augustana 18, Whitewater 14. Assists—Augustana 12 (Johnson 3), Whitewater 13 (Malensek 7). Turnovers—Augustana 16, Whitewater 19. Blocks—Augustana 1, Whitewater 5 (Malensek 2, Brahm 2). Steals—Augustana 8 (Hanushewsky 3), Whitewater 9 (Malensek 2, Capstran 2).