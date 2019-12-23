The UW-Whitewater football team was no stranger to halftime adjustments this season.

Until Friday, however, the Warhawks were never forced to make those adjustments while facing a four-touchdown deficit.

Though the Warhawks had a better showing in the second half, they were already in too deep a hole to recover, resulting in a 41-14 loss to North Central (Illinois) in the Stagg Bowl—the NCAA Division III national championship game hosted in Shenandoah, Texas.

Entering the Stagg Bowl, the objective seemed clear: Neutralize the North Central running game with the defensive line, and the Warhawks would be able to commit resources to stopping Andrew Kamienski, the top receiver in the nation in Division III.

That proved easier said than done.

North Central returned the opening kick to the UW-Whitewater 45-yard line. Seven plays later, the Cardinals were in the end zone and on their way to building a 27-0 halftime lead.

In a national quarterfinal against Mary Hardin-Baylor, the Warhawks put together their most complete game of the season. They were able to pass the ball efficiently to soften things up, get an early lead and then run the ball effectively to put the game away.

UW-Whitewater continued to play a complete game the following week against St. John’s, led by Jackson Erdmann, the best quarterback in the nation. But they won the turnover battle and won the special teams battle in that national semifinal game.

In Friday night’s Stagg Bowl, even with a pair of second-half touchdowns and an onside kick recovery giving the Warhawks a temporary high early in the fourth quarter, they were unable to overcome the talent of Kamienski or the rushing attack led by Ethan Greenfield.

Throughout the season, UW-Whitewater developed a habit of taking time to adjust to opponents before seizing control of the game. The Warhawks did that against UW- Oshkosh but were hamstrung by mental mistakes and turnovers before ultimately losing. The Warhawks were in similar situations against UW-Stout, Concordia-Moorhead and St. Xavier (NAIA), but adjusted midway through the second quarter before earning the victory in the second half.

The Warhawks needed a fourth-quarter surge and a late interception from junior Mark McGrath to earn a win at home against UW-La Crosse, too.

It shouldn’t be held against the team for being able to adjust and overcome adversity, but it hadn’t faced 34-point deficit and certainly not a team of North Central’s caliber.

“Yeah, we played a bad first half; Yes we did. There’s no denying that,” UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said. “What (the Warhawks) did in the second half, who they are as men, and as people; they love their game and they love each other: There’s nothing better than that.

“Their ability to bounce back within a game and from games, I’ve been telling them that’s their super power. It is. Their ability to bounce back is awesome. They’re tough, gritty human beings. In this day and age, people think toughness is being a bully in the hallway and being a jerk. It isn’t.”

For the second game in a row, the Warhawks relied on Max Meylor to be their leading passer. The line of scrimmage was controlled by North Central, and UW-Whitewater was unable to win in the trenches.

That’s something that was a consistent theme in the first few weeks of the season and in the final game of the regular season against UW-Oshkosh. UW-Whitewater ran the ball effectively in the first three games of the postseason but was unable to run as effectively against St. John’s in the semifinal or against NCC in the final.

On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals controlled the line of scrimmage, as well, with Greenfield running for 138 yards on 27 carries.

North Central had three offensive linemen earn all-Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors. Its offensive line was able to create running alleys clear to the third level of the UW-Whitewater defense.

Senior captain and safety Nate Tranel had a team-high 11 tackles. Tranel also was left on an island with Greenfield running at him with a full head of steam on multiple occasions. If Greenfield won those one-on-one battles, he ended up in the end zone.

“I was not surprised with how they threw the ball, because we knew they could throw the ball very well,” Bullis said. “They had a great passing attack. I was surprised with how they ran the ball so well in the first half. …

“We were not tackling well, we didn’t fit some things very well either at times. That to me was opening some opportunities for them as well.”

The Warhawks are scheduled to return four juniors who were recipients of All-American honors, including McGrath, Quinn Meinerz, Kaleb Kaminski and Mackenzie Balanganayi. UW-Whitewater also returns 10 of its 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball—senior tackle Matthew Saager the only senior.

Postgame on Friday, Tranel delivered a message he heard former captain Mitch Schauer deliver in 2017 and Bryce Leszczynski in 2018.

“Looking back on it, we didn’t finish last year how we wanted to (when UW-Whitewater lost in the semifinals to Mary Hardin-Baylor),” he said. “The message to the guys was that we got here but we didn’t finish the way we wanted, so what’s that going to do for you next year?

“Something I love about the tradition that we have is that we got five more games than a lot of teams in D-III to get better. The message going forward is to take those games and take the learning opportunities to continue to go forward. This will be that little piece in the back of your mind pushing you forward to finish the process how we wanted to.”