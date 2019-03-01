A slow start made for a quick exit from the NCAA Division III Tournament for UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team.

The Warhawks were outscored 20-9 in the first quarter and never made up the difference, ending the season with a 72-56 loss to host Washington University in St. Louis.

Whitewater was led by a game-high 20-point performance from Becky Raeder. But it shot just 30.8 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Washington University built up a 47-26 lead by halftime.

Madeline Homoly and Caroline Ballard both scored 19 points for the Bears.

The Warhawks finished the season 18-10.

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY 72, WHITEWATER 56

Whitewater (56)—Freckmann 7-15 1-6 15; S. Schumacher 1-8 0-2 2; Conley 1-8 2-2 4; Raeder 6-12 4-4 20; E. Schumacher 1-9 2-2 4; Kieres 3-7 3-4 9; Corcoran 0-4 0-0 0; Vainisi 0-0 0-0 0; Deichl 0-0 0-0 0; Taylor 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 20-65 12-20 56.

Washington (72)—Botkin 3-9 0-0 8; Homoly 8-19 3-4 19; Clark-Callender 2-3 2-2 6; Sondag 2-7 4-4 10; Ballard 6-10 2-4 19; Claussner 0-0 0-0 0; Hren 1-2 0-0 2; Weaver 1-4 0-0 2; Bryggman 0-1 0-0 0; Schmetler 3-3 0-0 6. Totals: 26-58 11-14 72.

UW-Whitewater 9 17 18 12—56

Washington Univ. 20 27 13 12—72

3-point goals—Whitewater 4-15 (Freckmann 0-2, Conley 0-1, Raeder 4-6, E. Schumacher 0-4, Corcoran 0-2), Washington 9-20 (Botkin 2-6, Clark-Callender 0-1, Sondag 2-5, Ballard 5-8). Rebounds—Whitewater 36 (Freckmann, S. Schumacher 6), Washington 45 (Homoly 11). Assists—Whitewater 9 (S. Schumacher 2, Raeder 2), Washington 18 (Homoly 4). Total fouls—Whitewater 15, Washington 17.