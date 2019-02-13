The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team put itself into position to extend its schedule into the postseason.

The Warhawks used 17 points and five rebounds from senior forward Melvin Brown Jr. to defeat visiting UW-Platteville 58-49 on Wednesday night.

The win sets up a showdown game Saturday afternoon at Kachel Gymnasium against UW-River Falls. The winner of that game gets the sixth and final spot in next week’s WIAC Tournament.

The Warhawks (15-8 overall and 5-8 in the WIAC) held Platteville to 28.3 percent shooting, and used Janesville Craig graduate Riley Jensen’s team-high 12 rebounds to earn a 45-28 edge in that statistics.

The 12 rebounds were a career high and included seven offensive rebounds.

Senior guard Andre Brown collected 12 points and six rebounds and hit 6-of-8 free throws.

Senior guard Mitchell Pfeifer added eight points and six rebounds.

Saturday’s game against UW-River Falls tips off at 5 p.m. The team will honor Brown, Brown Jr., Pfeifer, Sachs and fellow seniors Dalton Menke and Derek Rongstad at halftime of the contest.

WHITEWATER 58, PLATTEVILLE 49

Platteville (49)—Tuma, 6-7 0-0 17; Voelker, 3-14 5-10 13; Ranney, 3-8 1-2 7; Shields, 2-11 2-3 7; Gerds, 1-4 0-0 3; Duax, 0-6 2-4 2; Fox, 0-1 0-0 0; Stovall, 0-2 0-2 0; McCann, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-53 10-21 49.

Whitewater (58)--Brown Jr., 7-14 1-2 17; Brown, 3-5 6-8 12; Jensen, 4-7 0-2 8; Pfeifer, 1-3 6-6 8; Sachs, 3-9 0-2 7; Menke, 0-3 3-4 3; Rongstad, 0-4 2-2 2; Bressler, 0-3 1-4 1; Grintjes, 0-1 0-0 0; Brahm, 0-0 0-1 0; Kingsley, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-49 19-31 58.

Platteville;24;25--49

Whitewater;20;38--58

Three-point goals--Platteville 9-22 (Tuma, 5-5; Voelker, 2-7; Shields, 1-3; Gerds, 1-2; Stovall, 0-1; Duax 0-2; Ranney, 0-2), Whitewater 3-12 (Brown Jr., 2-4; Sachs, 1-2; Pfeifer, 0-1; Menke, 0-2; Rongstad, 0-2; Brown, 0-1). Rebounds--Platteville 28 (Tuma 6), Whitewater 45 (Jensen, 12). Assists--Platteville 13 (Tuma 4), Whitewater 6 (Brown and Sachs, 2 each). Total fouls--Platteville 22, Whitewater 23.