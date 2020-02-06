WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team led by as much as 13 points, but fell to UW-Stevens Point 74-72 in a WIAC game Wednesday at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater.
A 3-pointer from sophomore Jack Brahm gave the Warhawks (7-13, 2-7 WIAC) a 31-18 lead with just over five minutes to play in the first half.
The Pointers (14-6, 6-3) ended the first half on a 13-5 run to trim the deficit to 36-31 by halftime.
Stevens Point took the lead (40-39) less than four minutes into the second half and led by as much as 66-54 with 7 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the game.
Whitewater cut it to one possession after a layup and free throw from sophomore Breontae Hunt with 1:01 to play.
Sophomore Bailey Kale made it a one-point game at 71-70 with 38 seconds to play.
The Pointers hit a pair of free throws and Kale made another layup to make it 73-72 with 12 seconds left.
Stevens Point made one of two free throws, and a Kale jumper at the horn didn’t connect.
Junior Equan Ards scored a team-high 17 points for the Warhawks. Hunt added 14 points and freshman Trevon Chislom also broke double digits with 11 points.
Ethan Bublitz scored a game-high 24 points for the Pointers.
The Warhawks will head on the road to take on UW-River Falls in a conference game Saturday at 5 p.m.
UW-STEVENS POINT 74, UW-WHITEWATER 72
UW-Stevens Point (74)—Bublitz 6 9-10 24, Nelson 4 7-8 18, Ehrke 4 5-10 13, Koerner 3 0-0 8, Knez 2 0-0 5, Timmerman 2 0-0 4, Mootz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 21-28 74.
UW-Whitewater (72)—Ards 8 0-0 17, Hunt 6 1-1 14, Gates 3 0-0 7, Jensen 3 0-0 6, Burks III 0 1-2 1, Chislom 4 3-3 11, Kale 3 2-2 8, Brahm 2 0-0 5, Conaghan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 8-9 72.
Pointers 31 43—74
Warhawks 36 36—72
3-point goals—UWSP (Bublitz 3, Nelson 3, Koerner 2, Knez) 9; UWW (Ards, Hunt, Gates, Conaghan) 4. Rebounds—UWSP 32, UWW 33. Total fouls—UWSP 12, UWW 23.