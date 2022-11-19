The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 55-42 nonconference victory at Ripon College on Saturday night.
Senior Abby Belschner, a 6-foot forward, led the Warhawks with 20 points. Aleah Grundahl added 12.
Ripon is 2-2.
The Warhawks continue their nonconference schedule at Madison Edgewood College on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 55, RIPON COLLEGE 42
UW-Whitewater (55)—Belschner, 7-2-16; Grundahl, 6-2-14; Carollo, 2-1-6; Trautsch, 0-5-5; Sto. Domingo, 1-0-2; Oloffson, 0-6-6; Alexander, 1-0-2; Rittmeyer, 1-0-2; Baumgartner, 1-0-2. Totals: 19-16-55.
Ripon (42)—Fall, 3-6-14; Leslie, 5-0-13; Jensen, 3-1-7; Brescia, 1-0-2; Opelt, 1-0-2; Payne, 1-0-2; Solano, 1-0-2. Totals: 15-7-42.
UW-Whitewater;15;18;7;15;--55
Ripon;10;12;7;13;—42
3-point goals—W 1 (Carollo), R 5 (Fall 2, Leslie 3). Free throws missed—W 4, RC 3. Rebounds—W 27 (Carollo 7), RC 26 (Brescia 6). Assists—W 5 (Alexander 2), R 8 (Leslie 3). Total fouls—W 10, R 16.
UW-Whitewater men edged
Two UW-Whitewater shots missed the mark in the final seconds and visiting North Central (Ill.) took home an 87-86 victory over the Warhawks in a nonconference game Saturday night at Kachel Gymnasium.
Jameer Barker hit two free throws to get Whitewater to within 87-86 with 11 seconds left. The Warhawks regained position when Barker tied up a North Central ballhandler, and the possession arrow gave the ball to Whitewater.
A drive to the basket resulted in a wild shot that didn’t draw iron, and Barker battled for the rebound that resulted in a traveling call against North Central with just 0.4 seconds left in the game. Whitewater got a good look on a 3-point attempt, but the shot was off the mark.
The Warhawks led 45-41 at halftime.
Whitewater head coach Pat Miller says his young squad is learning key lessons against difficult nonconference teams.
“It’s a fine line between winning and losing these games,” Miller said. “We just have too many poor possessions, a bad decision here or bad rotation there to get the job done.
“That’s where we have to get better, to clean up our executions.”
Carter Capstran led the Warhawks with 19 points. Barker had 18 points, five steals and four assists. Drew Fisher contributed 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Matt Helwig, the Collegiate Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin’s leading scorer last year, had 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting, six assists and four rebounds.
“He had a great game; great efficiency,” Miller said. “But I didn’t think we did a bad job guarding him. He hit contested, tough shots. I thought we made him work.”
The Warhawks play at Ripon College in a nonconference game next Saturday.
“I think we will be fine,” Miller said. “We’re playing hard.”
NORTH CENTRAL 87, UW-WHITEWATER 86
North Central (87)—M. Helwig, 12-1-28; E. Helwig, 7-1-20; Blumeyer, 2-2-6; Johnson, 1-2-5; Moncrief, 1-1-3; Ruzika, 1-2-4; Triffo, 1-2-4; Schmoldt, 6-1-15. Totals: 33-9-87.
Whitewater (86)—Capstran, 7-5-19; D. Barnstable, 5-1-11; M. Barnstable, 3-0-8; Chislom, 2-0-4; Berezowitz, 1-0-2; Barker, 6-5-18; Lambert, 4-2-12; Fisher, 5-0-12. Totals: 33-13-86.
North Central;41;46;--87
Whitewater;45;41;--86
3-point goals—NC 12 (M. Helwig 3, E. Helwig 5, Johnson, Schmoldt 2, Moncrief), W 7 (M. Barnstable 2, Barker, Lambert 2, Fisher 2). Free throws missed—NC 3, W 5. Rebounds—NC 35 (E. Helwig 10), W 28 (Fisher 9). Assists—NC 18 (M. Helwig 6), W 15 (Barker 4). Total fouls—NC 19, W 15.