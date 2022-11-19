01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 55-42 nonconference victory at Ripon College on Saturday night.

Senior Abby Belschner, a 6-foot forward, led the Warhawks with 20 points. Aleah Grundahl added 12.

