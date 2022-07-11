John Vodenlich won’t get much of a summer vacation this year.
The UW-Whitewater baseball coach does not mind.
Vodenlich is in Serbia, the area where his parents were born and met.
Vodenlich--along with Greg Fetherston, the long-time head baseball coach at Jefferson High School—are coaching the Serbian national baseball team. The team begins a six-day European Championship Qualifier on Tuesday in Belgrade, Serbia.
The winner of the round-robin tournament involving Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia, advances to the European Championship to be held in Czech Republic in 2023. The winner of that tournament qualifies for a spot in the Olympic Qualifier pool in 2024.
Serbia, which first established a national team in 1994, faces an uphill challenge to get to the Olympic Qualifier. Players are eligible to play on national teams if their parents were born in those countries.
The truth is the more American-raised players countries have on their teams, the better the teams are.
“Based on that denominator, (quality of play) can go anywhere from D2, D3 (college) level all the way up to a minor-league level,” Vodenlich said of the national teams.
The Italian national team, for example, is comprised of mainly American players that are in the minor leagues, Vodenlich said. Former Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza is the coach of the Italian team.
Israel has almost a complete roster of Americans who qualify for Israeli passports.
Vodenlich does not have that luxury, but he could attract better American players if they advance to next year’s European Championship.
“We have five Serbian-Americans on our roster of 24,” Vodenlich said. “We have 19 that are domestic, home-grown, live here all year long.”
Communicating during practices, which have been held twice a day for the past 10 days, is not a major hurdle.
“I speak (the native language) at a fifth- or sixth-grade level,” Vodenlich said. “Most of the basic stuff I can get through.
“And then, I’d say about 75% of our team understands English. We get by pretty well.”
Coaching baseball in foreign countries has been part of Vodenlich’s life. After he joined the International Sports Group in 2004, Vodenlich has conducted baseball clinics in Germany, England, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary.
And going to Serbia is returning to the roots of his family ancestery. His parents grew up in Yugoslavia, which no longer exists. His father, Alexander, was born in what is now Serbia. His mother, Blazenka, lived in what is now Croatia.
“There’s been a lot of changes,” Vodenlich said of the political upheaval over the past 60 years. “To complicate matters, my father fell in love with a Croatian woman, and my grandmother was from Slovenia. That’s three of the six republics of what was the former Yugoslavia.”
The ESPN “30-for-30” documentary “Once Brothers” shows how the Yugoslavian war broke up both the country and friendships. It details how former Yugoslavian national basketball teammates Vlade Divac (Serbian) and Drazen Petrovic (Croatian) went from lifelong friends and teammates to enemies during their NBA careers because of the war.
In the mid-1950s, Vodenlich’s father, Alexander, was the Yugoslavian Olympic Nordic women’s ski coach. His mother, Blazenka, was a member of the 1956 Yugoslavian Nordic ski team that Alexander coached in the Winter Olympics that were held in Cortina, Italy.
“My dad was a well-known track coach,” Vodenlich said. “But he knew little about Nordic skiing. They asked him to coach the Olympic team, and he declined. They asked him again, and this time, before he declined, they said for the record, that wouldn’t be a good idea.
“Back then, you did what they wanted you to do, or you might have disappeared.”
Alexander Vodenlich became the women’s ski coach.
“Women’s sports, in the former Yugoslavia, was not the most important sport out there,” Vodenlich said. “They figured he was a good coach, a good organizer. He didn’t have to teach technique because they had some national champion skiers.
“It really is a story about gender equity more than anything.”
In 1958, the couple defected from Yugoslavia and its Communist government. After spending some time in Italy and Germany, the couple moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. After two weeks, Alexander applied for the open coaching job for the Racine German soccer club.
He got the job, and the couple became Wisconsin residents.
Alexander died in 2010. Blazenka lives in Verona near John’s brother.
And now John is near where the roots of his family tree began.
His ancestry tour will continue later this month and into August.
The UW-Whitewater baseball team is making an overseas trip in less than two weeks starting in Berlin. The team will play five games in five different countries.
“We’re specifically coming to Cortina to see the next Winter Olympic site,” Vodenlich said. “It will be the first time I’ve been there.”
It’s been an eventful baseball season for Vodenlich, starting with the Warhawks advancing one win from the NCAA Division III World Series, while notching their fifth straight WIAC regular-season championship and 14th straight NCAA playoff berth.
Vodenlich does not expect that type of success in Serbia.
“We have no delusions of grandeur,” Vodenlich said. “Not this year anyway about going to the Olympics or anything like that. We’re just here to improve the game. One step at a time.”
Baseball is not a major sport in Serbia. That point was driven home Sunday afternoon—hours after Serbian Novak Djokovic earned his seventh Wimbledon tennis title.
“We did a team-building trip,” Vodenlich said. “Of course, we went to a soccer game.”
When in Serbia, do as the Serbians do.