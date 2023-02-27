There was little suspense in the UW-Whitewater basketball offices Monday just before the NCAA revealed the fields for the Division III men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Both the Warhawks men’s and women’s teams had their invitations tucked away thanks to their wins in their respective Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournaments Sunday afternoon.
And as expected, the UW-Whitewater women will be host first- and second-round games Friday and Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium.
The men, however, will travel a bit farther than expected. Coach Pat Miller’s squad will open tournament play at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Friday afternoon.
Both the women and men know how to handle tournament preparation.
This is the 14th time in 21 seasons as the Warhawks women’s coach that Keri Carollo has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Warhawks have two national runner-up finishes—including last season—and have finished third twice.
Coach Pat Miller has guided his men’s teams to 10 NCAA tournament appearances in his 22 seasons as head coach. Miller, who was a starting guard on UW-Whitewater’s 1989 NCAA Division III championship team, also has won two Division III national titles as a coach in 2011-12 and 2013-14.
Women open against Webster
The Warhawks (21-6) begin NCAA women’s tournament play against Webster (Missouri) University (24-3) at 7:45 p.m. at Kachel Gymnasium.
This is the third straight season that the Warhawks have hosted the opening two games of the tournament (the 2020-21 season was canceled due to COVID-19).
“We’re back in the tournament, and we’re ready,” said junior guard Maggie Trautsch, who scored 35 points and had 10 rebounds in the WIAC Tournament games.
Carollo hopes the experience of going to the NCAA title game last season will help the Warhawks.
“That definitely helps,” the head coach said.
The first game Friday pits Ohio Wesleyan (18-10) against Gustavus Adolphus College (25-2) at 5:15 p.m. The two winners Friday play at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Two other WIAC teams were selected for the tournament, as well. UW-Eau Claire will play Whitman College (Washington) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Chicago, while UW-Oshkosh will take on Washington & Lee (Virginia) at 4:30 p.m. in Ada, Ohio.
UW-Whitewater men on the road
Miller thought his team might be headed to the Chicago-area regional, but the Warhawks were sent to Cleveland for the regional hosted by Case Western Reserve University.
Whitewater plays Wabash (Indiana) College in a first-round game Friday at 2:50 p.m. Both teams are 21-7.
The Warhawks have won 10 of their last 12 games, including a 92-79 upset of Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champion UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC Tournament title game Sunday afternoon on the road.
Miller doesn’t believe the Warhawks would have earned one of the 20 at-large bids that go along with the 44 automatic bids that go the conference champions if they had lost to Oshkosh.
“I think the Pool C (at-large bids) was crowded,” Miller said Sunday. “I felt looking at it after Friday’s (semifinal) win that we needed to win to get in.”
But Miller kept that feeling to himself when he addressed the team prior to Sunday’s game.
“I did not approach that,” he said.
UW-Oshkosh, the host of its pod of games did earn an at-large bid and will play Fontbonne (Missouri) University at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
The winner of the Whitewater-Wabash game plays the winner of the Arcadia (Pennsylvania) University versus host Case Western Reserve University in the second-round matchup Saturday at 5:20 p.m.
Second-round winners advance to one of four sectional sites for games March 10-11.
