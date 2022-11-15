WHITEWATER—Derek Gray was expected to be a leader for the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team this season.
The team’s top returning scorer and rebounder was also one of its most popular players, head coach Pat Miller said.
Then in July, the 20-year-old Gray collapsed while playing in a Warhawk basketball camp game and died.
Miller and his young squad have been on recovery mode ever since.
“It’s been rough to say the least,” Miller said Tuesday afternoon.
The Warhawks have responded on the court, winning their first three games. UW-Whitewater opens its home schedule Wednesday night against a talented Hope (Michigan) College team at 5 p.m. in Kachel Gymnasium.
Miller is proud of how his team has come together after the death of one of their leaders.
“He was a very popular player,” Miller said. “Everybody liked him and respected him. He was a great teammate.
“It was a hard loss.”
Miller used every bit of the knowledge gained over the past 21 seasons as the Warhawks head coach to help the Warhawks recover.
The team opened the season with a 95-90 victory last Tuesday over Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. The Warhawks then swept both games at the Heidelberg University tournament this past weekend in Tifflin, Ohio. They beat the host school 78-67 and Pitt-Bradford 86-74.
Miles Barnstable, a freshman out of Howards Grove High, has been the team’s leading scorer early on, averaging 25.7 points. Miller said the 6-foot-2 guard stood out when he watched him play in high school.
“He was really underrecruited,” Miller said. “I loved him when I saw him. If I would be at a higher level, I definitely would have offered (a scholarship to) him.
“He’s very athletic and can really shoot, finish at the rim and is a great 3-point shooter.”
Barnstable, a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state player, has averaged a team-leading 25.7 points on 19-of-26 shooting (73.1%), including 9 of 12 (75%) from 3-point range. He has made 30 of 31 free throws (96.8%).
Miller doesn’t expect the freshman to keep up that torrid pace.
“Miles might have snuck up on them a little bit,” Miller said. “Now that there is tape out there, I’m sure he’s going to draw some different types of attention.”
Miles’ older brother, Delvin, joined him in Whitewater this season after transferring from Marion University. The 6-4 junior guard has averaged 16 points on 19-of-30 shooting (63.3%) and has been the team’s leading rebounder (8.7 average).
The Barnstable brothers have been joined in the starting lineup by top returning starter Trevan Chislom, a 6-6 junior forward; 6-2 sophomore guard Jameer Barker and 6-4 sophomore guard/forward Elijah Lambert.
Chislom is the team’s second-leading scorer early with a 17.3-point average and third leading rebounder (5.0 average).
“Chislom is playing well,” Miller said.
Barker leads the team in assists with 5.
The team will get a lift when Carter Capstran, a 6-5, 220-pound sophomore, gets back to full strength after recuperating from a spiral fracture of his tibia. Capstran started 16 games last season and averaged 8.6 points and 4 rebounds a game.
“In a couple of weeks, he should be back to where he was last year,” Miller said.
The head coach says the team’s 86-point scoring average has surprised him.
“Early on in our scrimmages, I thought offense was a bit of a concern,” Miller said. “The win at Augustana was a good win—that’s always a hard place to play.
“Then we won at Heidelberg, who was in the (NCAA Division III) tournament last year, and they returned pretty much their whole team.”
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season begins Nov. 30 for the Warhawks at home against UW-La Crosse.
Whatever this season brings, Derek Gray will always be part of the team.
“What they’ve gone through this summer with the loss of Derek, they’re a close-knit group,” Miller said. “Really on the same page, very unselfish.”
Just as their former teammate would want them to be.