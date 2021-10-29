WHITEWATER
Bobblehead days are usually reserved for legendary coaches, players and broadcasters.
State dignitaries ranging from Bob Uecker to Aaron Rodgers to The Greek Freak have all had bobblehead days in their honor.
UW-Whitewater’s women’s volleyball program will now have its turn in honoring one of its greats.
Scotie Hudson Bobblehead Night is set for 6 p.m. today at the Kris Russell Volleyball Arena in the Williams Center. All fans attending the WIAC match between UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater will receive a Scotie Hudson bobblehead.
The 71-year-old Hudson, a Janesville resident, was the official team bus driver for the Warhawks women’s volleyball team for 22 years before retiring last winter.
He also drove the bus for Whitewater’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, and baseball teams. He covered more than 1.2 million miles without a crash in his storied career with Van Galder Bus Company.
“Driving the volleyball team was my No. 1 passion, beginning in the autumn of 2000 when they played for the NCAA Division III national championship in Pella, Iowa,” Hudson said.
“I introduced myself to coach Kris (Russell) as Scot, but she said ‘Can I call you Scotie?’ A legend was born, and I have been ‘Scotie’ since that day. “And coach Stacy tells me the bobbleheads look just like me, which is very scary.”
Stacy Boudreau, who has been Whitewater’s head coach for the last 17 seasons, said honoring Hudson with something special was a no-brainer.
“Scotie has meant so much for not only our program, but this whole university,” Boudreau said. “We took so many road trips together. And the first thing you always saw when you got on that bus was Scotie’s smiling face. I don’t remember many bus trips since I’ve been here where he wasn’t driving.
“And the thing that’s so great about him is that he knows everything about Whitewater sports, and I don’t mean in just volleyball. He could rattle off the statistics of players and teams for every sport. He became a great friend to so many of us here at Whitewater.”
Boudreau’s only concern heading into today’s ceremony is whether the actual bobbleheads make it to the Williams Center on time. She said the shipment is currently sitting somewhere in Illinois, and because of a nationwide truck driver shortage, it could not be guaranteed they’d arrive by Friday.
“We’re hopeful they get here,” Boudreau said. “But if they don’t, we’ll figure out something. The actual bobblehead is really cool.”
The bobblehead depicts Hudson wearing his customary UW-Whitewater polo shirt and ball cap, and has the Van Galder bus that he drove for all those years in the background—adorned in a UW-Whitewater ribbon.
“Scotie cared about everybody,” Boudreau said. “That’s what made him so special and such a big part of our program.”
Even if the Scotie Hudson bobbleheads don’t show up, fans are in for a good show. Whitewater is 23-1 on the season and ranked ninth nationally in NCAA Division III. The Warhawks have won 15 straight and are 5-1 in the WIAC, one match behind 6-0 UW-Eau Claire.