The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team is two weeks into its regular season.
In two more weeks, it will all be over.
Welcome to Division III college basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Intecollegiate Athletic Conference is midway through a four-week season it was able to facilitate once the necessary coronavirus testing was available.
The UW-Whitewater women swept UW-Stevens Point in a home-and-home series to start the month but were swept by UW-Oshkosh this past Wednesday and Friday.
There will be no NCAA Division III tournament this year, but the WIAC is planning a league tournament once the four-week season is complete.
The Warhawks certainly hope to find their share of victories over that short span. But head coach Keri Carollo and her players also know full well by this point that they are somewhat lucky to be playing games at all.
And they understand there is plenty more going on behind the scenes than what might show up in a win-loss record.
“We’re really trying to create as much of an environment as we would normally have,” Carollo said, “But it’s also being able to have an understanding this not a normal year, and that we have to be able to utilize it as a way to get girls game experience.
“Winning is important; it always is. But there are so many other pieces we have to take into consideration on a daily basis.”
Sophomore forward Aleah Grundahl has led the way for the Warhawks thus far. She ranks first on the team in scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.3 rpg).
But eight players are averaging at least 18 minutes. And in two of the four games, Carollo has gone at least 13 players deep down the bench.
After months of practicing without any certainty there would be games this winter, players have earned some time—even if it’s just a few minutes.
But their dedication goes far beyond the basketball court, Carollo said.
“It’s the testing protocols, it’s all the other stuff,” Carollo said. “It’s unbelievable what these ladies have to go through just to be able to play a basketball game. So, just understanding and having some empathy for that.
“It’s all a lot to ask an 18- to 22-year-old Division III player.”
Carollo and her staff also need to think beyond this bizarre season. The NCAA will not count this year toward a player’s eligibility. So a senior could decide to come back for another year.
The Warhawks have four seniors. Johanna Taylor is averaging 9.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Rebekah Schumacher, out of Whitewater High, is averaging 6.8 points. Emily Schumacher averages 5.3 after missing much of last year due to injury. And Adriana Wood is averaging more than two rebounds a game.
The coaching staff needs to know where their players stand so that they can recruit the necessary number of newcomers moving forward.
“It’s challenging. We asked them (the seniors) to make a decision before we started playing games, and we have two that are returning for sure, one not returning for sure and one on the fence,” Carollo said. “And then we’ll have to sit down with each player after the season and see what their plans are so we can gameplan as far as academics.”
Despite all the twists and turns, the Warhawks are thankful to be playing, even in a shortened season.
“Just to be able to put the uniform on and see how they look against someone else and figure out strengths and weaknesses, it’s awesome,” Carollo said. “Our conference had to do a lot to make this happen, so we’re very grateful.”
UW-Whitewater wraps up play against what the WIAC has set as this year’s “East Division” when it plays at UW-Platteville on Wednesday and hosts the Pioneers on Friday night. They also play a home-and-home with UW-Stout on Feb. 24 and 26.
The WIAC tournament is set to begin March 1.
“I always want to see who is going to compete; that’s always super important to me early in a season,” Carollo said. “Who is going to play hard and with intensity? And then I really just want to see growth in this team. We return just about everybody, so it’d be nice to see us continue to make progress each week, even if the result is not a win.
“And then for this team to really stay the course, stick together and maintain some level of sanity. Get through the season, stay together and maintain a love of basketball, so that when we start up next year hopefully we’ll be somewhat back to normal.”