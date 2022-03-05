WHITEWATER
It won't be a long journey to the NCAA Division III Sweet Sixteen for the UW-Whitewater women's basketball team.
After winning a pair of regional games at home on Friday and Saturday, the Warhawks were awarded the chance to remain at home for a set of three Sweet Sixteen games this weekend.
Coach Keri Carollo's 12th-ranked, 25-4 Warhawks clinched a regional title Saturday with a 72-54 victory over Illinois Wesleyan, getting 18 points and eight rebounds from Aleah Grundahl and nine points and 12 rebounds from Johanna Taylor.
On Friday, Whitewater opened the postseason with a 58-34 victory over Ripon.
The victories lifted Whitewater into a Friday evening test against 16th-ranked Smith College (25-2) of Northampton, Massachusetts. The other game will pit UW-Oshkosh (21-6) against 10th-ranked Baldwin-Wallace (23-4) of Berea, Ohio.
Friday's winners will meet Saturday for a trip to the NCAA III Final Four.
The Warhawks went big to shut down the Spartans (20-9) on Saturday, scoring 36 points inside (to Wesleyan's 22) and getting 18 points after offensive rebounds. Grundahl, a 6-foot junior forward, Taylor, a 6-2 senior center, and Abby Belschner, a 6-foot junior forward, dominated the inside to combine for 35 points and 37 of the Warhawks' 43 rebounds.
"This game is the best I've seen of (Grundahl and Taylor) going after it on the glass," Carollo said. "Our goel was to get them (the inside players) going early. We knew we had a size advantage."
Grundahl said the Warhawks adjusted their offense to best attack Wesleyan's defensive adjustments.
"When they went to the 2-3 (zone), we knew to play an inside-outside game and get it to our guards," Grundahl said. "When they went man (to man), we worked it inside."
Whitewater guards Yssa Santo Domingo and Kacie Carollo scored 10 and nine points, respectively, and hit five of the Warhawks' seven 3-point baskets. Santo Domingo hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Whitewater open a 35-26 lead.
The Warhawks went on a 7-0 scoring run to open a 51-36 lead at the 3:20 mark, and Wesleyan never drew to within closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Kate Palmer led Wesleyan with 17 points and Kaia Bowen had seven rebounds.
WARHAWKS 72, SPARTANS 54
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (20-9)
Lansford 3-10 0-0 7, Bowen 3-6 1-2 7, Eck 3-5 0-0 7, Powers 1-5 2-2 5, Huber 2-6 0-0 4, Palmer 6-15 2-3 17, Heller 2-6 1-2 5, Carlson 1-3 0-0 2, Chanthaboury 0-1 0-0 0, Tarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 6-9 54.
UW-WHITEWATER (25-4)
Grundahl 8-16 2-3 18, Santo Domingo 3-5 2-2 10, Carollo 3-7 0-0 9, Taylor 4-6 1-2 9, Schumacher 3-7 0-0 8, Belschner 4-8 0-0 8, Trautsch 1-8 2-4 4, Kieres 2-3 0-0 4, Oomens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-61 7-11 72.
Ill. Wesleyan;15;17;10;12;—;54
Whitewater;21;16;18;17;—;72
3-point goals—Wesleyan 6-17 (Palmer 3-8, Lansford 1-3, Eck 1-1, Powers 1-4, Chanthaboury 0-1); Whitewater 7-20 (Carollo 3-7, Schumacher 2-6, Santo Domingo 2-3, Trautsch 0-3, Grundahl 0-1). Rebounds—Wesleyan 12-17-29 (Bowen 9); Whitewater 17-26-43 (Taylor 12, Grundahl 8, Belschner 7). Total fouls—Wesleyan 15; Whitewater 11. Assists—Wesleyan 12 (Lansford 5); Whitewater 15 (Carollo 7). Turnovers—Wesleyan 18; Whitewater 19. Blocks—Wesleyan 2; Whitewater 5 (Taylor 2). Steals—Wesleyan 5 (Bowen 2); Whitewater 9 (Santo Domingo 5).
Whitewater 58, Ripon 34—On Friday, the Warhawks blocked 14 shots, forced 27 turnovers and held the Red Hawks (18-10) to 24.1% shooting (13-for-54) to break away from an 8-8 first-quarter tie.
Whitewater went on a 23-8 scoring run in the second quarter to open a 31-16 halftime lead.
Guard Kacie Carollo, a Whitewater High School product, made two of her four 3-point baskets during an 8-0 run that ended the first half. The lead grew to 19 points in the third quarter, and when Ripon cut it to 15 in the fourth, the Warhawks closed the game with an 11-0 scoring run.
Carollo and Aleah Grundahl scored 15 points each to lead Whitewater, and Johanna Taylor added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
WARHAWKS 58, RED HAWKS 34
RIPON (18-10)
Jensen 3-12 3-4 11, Leslie 3-13 3-3 9, Brescia 4-10 0-0 8, Fall 1-4 1-2 3, Opelt 1-4 0-=0 2, Cunningham 0-1 1-2 1, Walters 0-3 0-0 0, Pittenger 0-2 0-0 0, Hartmann 0-2 0-0 0, Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Stonewall 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-54 8-11 34.
UW-WHITEWATER
Grundahl 7-10 1-1 15, Carollo 5-10 1-2 15, Taylor 5-6 0-0 10, Santo Domingo 2-4 1-2 5, Schumachber 1-4 0-0 3, Trautsch 1-7 3-6 5, Belschner 2-3 0-1 4, Oloffson 0-0 1-2 1, Kieres 0-5 0-2 0, Alexander 0-3 0-0 0, Schauer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 7-16 58.
Ripon;8;8;11;7;—;34
Whitewater;8;23;12;15;—;58
3-point goals—Ripon 0-5 (Leslie 0-4, Jensen 0-1); Whitewater 5-17 (Carollo 4-6, Schumacher 1-2, Santo Domingo 0-2, Kieres 0-2, Alexander 0-1, Trautsch 0-4). Rebounds—Ripon 13-23-36 (Brescia 9); Whitewater 11-29-40 (Taylor 10). Total fouls—Ripon 18; Whitewater 15. Assists—Ripon 27 (Fall 6); Whitewater 18 (Taylor 5). Turnovers—Ripon 27; Whitewater 23. Blocks—Ripon 2; Whitewater 14 (Belschner 6, Taylor 4). Steals—Ripon 11 (Fall 4); Whitewater 16 (Carollo 4, Santo Domingo 4).