Another heaping helping of late-game toughness was delivered right on cue Thursday evening, vaulting the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team into the NCAA Division III national championship game.
It took a 12-5 scoring run to lift the Warhawks to a 55-51 victory over Amherst (Massachusetts) College at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
But when the pivotal points were scored, Whitewater coach Keri Carollo did not look.
“No, I did not,” Carollo said with a sheepish grin.
That’s because it was her daughter, freshman guard Keri Carollo, who stepped to the free-throw line with 3 seconds left and the 12th-ranked Warhawks (28-4) nursing a two-point lead over the eighth-ranked Mammoths (25-4).
With her mother and coach counting the fans on the other side of the arena, Carollo coolly swished both her free throws.
And as a result, the Warhawks are in the NCAA championship game for the second time in school history in their fourth Final Four trip.
Whitewater will take on second-ranked Hope (31-1) in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, in a game to be carried live by CBS Sports Network. The Flying Dutchmen advanced with a 57-51 victory over fifth-ranked Trine on Friday.
“My mind was completely blank at that point,” said Kacie Carollo, who finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
“It was just muscle memory that I was going to make them because I practice them all the time. Just an empty mind and confidence.”
Keri Carollo admits it was a stressful moment.
“When your daughter is on the free-throw line to send your team to the national championship game…” she said. “Whether it’s your daughter or not, you want your players to rise in those moments and make it happen. And then, for her to be my daughter, it makes it more crazy, intensely special.”
The free throws capped a dominant fourth-quarter performance fueled in large part by defense—though there were some big shots.
First, Maggie Trautsch, a 5-10 sophomore guard, sank a 3-point basket with 6:57 left for a 46-46 tie.
Then 6-foot junior forward Aleah Grundahl put her team ahead for keeps with two free throws and a fast-break layup with 5:17 left.
After the Mammoths cut the margin to one, senior guard Yssa Santo Domingo knocked down her only 3-point basket of the game for a 53-49 lead with 2:03 left.
The Warhawks’ defense tightened the clamp on the Mammoths, forcing three missed shots before Gabrielle Zaffiro turned a Whitewater turnover into a fast-break basket to make it 53-51 lead with 46 seconds left.
But after Amherst’s Reeya Patel missed an inside shot with 8 seconds left, Taylor—a 6-2 senior center—grabbed her 14th rebound of the night. And Carollo, a 5-9 freshman guard, went to the line as her mother averted her eyes.
Neither team led by more than five points in the game, and those margins came in the first half. Poor shooting was part of the reason the game stayed close—the Warhawks shot 30% (18 of 60) from the field and 27.8% (5 of 18) from 3-point range, and Amherst shot 31.3% from the field (20 of 64) and 22.2% from long range (4 of 18).
“We just tell our players to keep shooting because you’re going to make the one that we need the most,” Keri Carollo said.
Grundahl led the Warhawks with 18 points and seven rebounds, making eight of 10 free throws. Trautsch totaled 10 points.
Amherst’s season scoring leader, Dani Valdez, led the Mammoths with 14 points before fouling out. Guard AnLing Vera added 12 points and DuVal had 10 rebounds.
WARHAWKS 55, MAMMOTHS 51
UW-Whitewater;15;12;14;14;—;55
Amherst;17;8;19;7;—;51
UW-WHITEWATER (28-4)
Grundahl 5-12 8-10 18, Taylor 3-8 0-0 6, Santo Domingo 1-3 0-0 3, Carollo 3-10 4-4 11, Schumacher 2-13 2-2 7, Trautsch 4-9 0-0 10, Kieres 0-3 0-0 0, Belschner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 14-16 55.
AMHERST (25-4)
Valdez 7-11 0-0 14, Patel 3-12 1-2 8, Zaffiro 1-7 0-0 2, Resch 2-9 3-4 9, Vera 4-16 3-7 12, Pelosi 3-6 0-0 6, DuVal 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 7-13 51.
3-point goals—Whitewater 5-18 (Santo Domingo 1-1, Carollo 1-5, Schumacher 1-9, Trautsch 2-3), Amherst 4-18 (Resch 2-6, Patel 1-2, Vera 1-7, Zaffiro 0-2, Pelosi 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 13-32-45 (Taylor 14, Carollo 9, Grundahl 7), Amherst 15-26-41 (DuVal 10). Total fouls—Whitewater 12, Amherst 13. Fouled out—Valdez. Assists—Whitewater 11 (Carollo 4), Amherst 8 (Patel 3). Turnovers—Whitewater 14, Amherst 11. Steals—Whitewater 6 (Taylor 2), Amherst 8 (Zaffiro 3). Blocks—Whitewater 2 (Belschner 2), Amherst 3 (Resch 2).