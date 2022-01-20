LA CROSSE
Halfway through the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season, the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team holds a two-game lead over the rest of the league.
The nationally sixth-ranked Warhawks held up their end of the bargain with a 60-48 victory at UW-La Crosse on Wednesday, improving to 16-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
Whitewater’s lead in the WIAC grew to two games when UW-River Falls took an 80-72 victory over UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday, leaving the Blugolds and UW-Stout at 4-2 in the league.
The Warhawks won the game, but the Eagles provided strong resistance in the first half. Whitewater led 17-14 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime.
But the Warhawks opened the second half with an 11-2 scoring run for a 40-26 lead, with Aleah Grundahl scoring four of her 10 points during the rally.
The Warhawks then closed the third quarter and started the fourth with an 8-0 run, including two inside baskets by Johanna Taylor, to make it 52-36 with 8 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.
Whitewater High School product Rebekah Schumacher led the Warhawks with 13 points despite shooting 3-for-12 from the field, with all of her made baskets coming from 3-point range.
Grundahl added 10 points and Taylor nine for the Warhawks.
La Crosse was led by Carly Coulthart with 11 points and Emma Gamoke added 10.
The Warhawks held La Crosse to 28.8% shooting (17-for-59) and forced 24 Eagles turnovers.
The Warhawks will get a chance to widen their league lead on Saturday with a 5 p.m. game at Eau Claire.
WARHAWKS 60, EAGLES 48
WHITEWATER (16-1, 7-0)
Trautsch 4-5 0-3 8, Schumacher 3-12 4-4 13, Kieres 2-5 2-2 6, Grundahl 5-11 0-0 10, Taylor 4-6 1-2 9, Carollo 2-6 1-4 7, Santo Domingo 2-4 0-4 5, Oomens 0-4 0-0 0, Belschner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 8-19 60.
LA CROSSE (10-7, 2-4)
Schumann 1-8 0-0 3, Gamoke 4-13 0-0 10, Steiner 2-3 0-0 6, Gilles 0-2 0-0 0, Higgins 1-3 1-4 0, Milne 2-11 1-2 5, Coulthart 3-5 2-2 11, Meeker 0-2 0-0 0, Warmsley 0-0 0-0 0, Seidel 3-9 0-0 6, Ritchie 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 17-59 5-10 48.
Whitewater 17 12 21 10 — 60
La Crosse 14 10 12 12 — 48
3-point goals—Whitewater 6-15 (Schumacher 3-9, Carollo 2-3, Santo Domingo 1-1, Kieres 0-1, Grundahl 0-1), La Crosse 9-22 (Coulthart 3-4, Gamoke 2-6, Steiner 2-2, Ritchie 1-2, Schumann 1-3, Gilles 0-1, Meeker 0-1, Seidel 0-3). Rebounds—Whitewater 38 (Taylor 7), La Crosse 41 (Steiner 12). Assists—Whitewater 9, La Crosse 13. Steals—Whitewater 10 (Carollo 3), La Crosse 13 (Warmsley 3). Blocks—Whitewater 7 (Taylor 5), La Crosse 0. Total fouls—Whitewater 14, La Crosse 19. Fouled out—Schumann. Turnovers—Whitewater 18, La Crosse 24.