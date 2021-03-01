Many coaches say it is hard to beat a team three times in one season.
How about three times in six days?
The UW-Whitewater women's basketball team accomplished just that Monday night in the opening round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. The Warhawks beat UW-Stout, 66-49, for their third victory against the Blue Devils since last Wednesday.
Whitewater, the No. 2 seed in the WIAC East Division, will play at top-seeded UW-Eau Claire from the West in a tournament semifinal game Wednesday night.
Whitewater built a 12-5 lead on Stout through the opening quarter and never looked back.
Senior guard Emily Schumacher made four of Whitewater's 12 3-pointers on her way to 16 points. Rebekah Schumacher, a Whitewater High grad, had three 3s and 13 points, while Adriana Wood had four 3s for 12 points. Johanna Taylor added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Warhawks beat the Blue Devils by 25, 25 and 17 points in the three meetings in the last week.
UW-WHITEWATER 66, UW-STOUT 49
UW-Stout;5;14;12;18--49
UW-Whitewater;12;17;15;22--66
UW-STOUT (fg ft-fta pts)--Oslem 7 2-3 16, Oswald 3 0-0 9, Yaeger 4 0-0 9, Johnson 1 2-2- 5, Mutch 2 0-0 4, Schaeffer 1 0-0 3, Prieve 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 4-5 49.
UW-WHITEWATER--E. Schumacher 5 2-2 16, R. Schumacher 5 0-1 13, Wood 4 0-0 12, Taylor 4 0-0 8, Grundahl 1 3-4 6, Trautsch 2 1-2 5, Sto. Domingo 1 1-2 3, Kieres 1 0-0 2, Oomens 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 8-13 66.
3-point goals: S 7 (Oswald 3, Yaeger, Johnson, Schaeffer, Prieve), W 12 (E. Schumacher 4, Wood 4, R. Schumacher 3, Grundahl). Total fouls: S 21, W 15. Fouled out: Olsem.
Men suffer another narrow loss
The UW-Whitewater men's basketball team saw its season come to an end in the opening round of the league tournament. It lost 81-76 at UW-River Falls.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Warhawks that came by seven points or less. They lost their final six games overall to go 1-7 in the pandemic-shortened season.
Trevon Chislom led Whitewater with 21 points, going 9 of 17 from the floor, and he added seven rebounds and two blocks. Gage Malensek added 17 points and six assists.
The Warhawks were up 45-42 at halftime on River Falls (5-3). They led by five, 59-54, with 10:13 remaining.
River Falls responded with a 14-5 run to take the lead for good, though Whitewater was as close as within a point with less than two minutes remaining.
UW-RIVER FALLS 81, UW-WHITEWATER 76
UW-Whitewater;45;31--76
UW-River Falls;42;39--81
UW-WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)--Chislom 9 3-4 21, Malensek 7 1-2 17, Hunt 5 0-1 12, Gray 2 1-2 5, Conaghan 4 0-0 9, Pytleski 3 0-0 8, Brahm 1 2-2 4. Totals: 31 7-11 76.
UW-RIVER FALLS--Ohde 8 6-7 22, Reeck 5 2-2 16, Werdin 4 3-4 12, Robarge 2 0-0 5, Ingersoll 5 0-0 11, Merritt 3 0-0 8, Parker 2 1-1 5, Blanchard 0 2-2 2. Totals: 29 14-16 81.
3-point goals: W 7 (Malensek 2, Hunt 2, Pytleski 2, Conaghan), RF 9 (Reeck 4, Merritt 2, Werdin, Robarge, Ingersoll). Total fouls: W 17, RF 15.