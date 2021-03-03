The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team will get a third crack at UW-Oshkosh.
The Warhawks went on the road Wednesday night and beat UW-Eau Claire, 74-62, in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.
Whitewater, which is 8-2 with both losses coming to Oshkosh last month, will play at UW-O in the championship game Friday. The tip time for Friday’s game had not been announced as of The Gazette’s press deadline.
At Eau Claire, the Warhawks never trailed. They built a 22-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Senior guard Emily Schumacher led the way with 21 points and four assists. She was 4 of 10 from beyond the arc, and Whitewater went 10 of 24 as a team.
Eau Claire made just 5 of its 22 3-point attempts.
Johanna Taylor added 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocks for Whitewater, which led by as many as 15 points in the second half.
The Warhawks were swept by Oshkosh in the regular season. The Titans won, 73-68, in Whitewater on Feb. 10, and 69-51 two nights later in Oshkosh.
UW-WHITEWATER 74, UW-EAU CLAIRE 62UW-Whitewater 22 21 14 17—74
UW-Eau Claire 13 18 12 19—62
UW-WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—E. Schumacher 7 3-3 21, Taylor 5 0-0 10, R. Schumacher 3 0-0 9, Grundahl 2 4-6 8, Wood 1 2-2 5, Sto. Domingo 1 4-4 7, Trautsch 1 4-4 7, Kieres 1 2-2 4, Belschner 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 20-23 74.
UW-EAU CLAIRE—Deihl 4 5-6 14, Ruden 5 0-0 12, Boettcher 5 1-2 12, Essen 2 8-8 12, Ganski 1 0-0 2, Clayton 1 5-6 8, Crouch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 19-22 62.
3-point goals: W 10 (E. Schumacher 4, R. Schumacher 3, Wood, Sto. Domingo, Trautsch), EC 5 (Ruden 2, Deihl, Boettcher, Clayton). Total fouls: W 17, EC 20. Fouled out—Deihl.