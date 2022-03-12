WHITEWATER
The two hometown players made sure the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team would be leaving town later this week—for the NCAA Division III Final Four.
Warhawk senior Rebekah Schumacher followed up her Friday night heroics by scoring a game-high 22 points, while freshman Kacie Carollo scored 13 points, including the final seven as UW-Whitewater got past WIAC rival UW-Oshkosh 68-62 at Kachel Gymnasium on Saturday night to earn a spot in the Final Four in Pittsburgh.
The Warhawks (27-4) play Amherst (Massachusetts) College (25-3) in a national semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday. Hope (Michigan) College plays Trine (Indiana) College at 6:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. The winners meet in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Warhawks coach Keri Carollo has confidence the team will continue their high-wire act in Pittsburgh. She tempered her emotions after the win before a crowd of 1,225, with many Oshkosh fans making the trip downstate.
“I try not to get too emotional about it because I feel this team isn’t done,” said Carollo, who will be taking a Warhawks team to the Final Four for the fourth time in her 20th season as head coach.
“I’m excited to be In the Final Four, but we still have work that has to be done.”
The Warhawks got the job done down the stretch in both of their victories this weekend.
Whitewater was behind for 28 minutes Saturday night.
After Whitewater took a 59-56 lead on Aleah Grundahl’s layup with 5:08 left in the game, Titan guard Jenna Jorgenson hit a pair of 3-pointers to give Oshkosh a 62-59 lead with 2:51 left.
But Whitewater center Johanna Taylor grabbed a rebound and put it in to cut the lead to 62-61 at the 2:37 mark. Oshkosh the turned the ball over.
Kacie Carollo then got going. She buried a 3-pointer to put the Warhawks ahead for good at 64-62 with 1:59 remaining.
“It was like it was we were just trading punches,” UW-Oshkosh coach Brad Fischer said. “It felt like it would come down to who would hit the final big shot and Kacie hit that big three from the top.”
Schumacher had a ton of big shots,” Fischer said. “They got a couple of big offensive rebounds.”
After each team had a turnover, Schumacher had a steal and Carollo drove the lane for a layup to put Whitewater ahead 66-62 with 17 seconds left.
The Titans missed a 3-pointer, Carollo grabbed the rebound—her eighth of the game--was fouled and cemented the emotional victory with two free throws.
The freshman credited the support of her teammates and her mother, Keri, and father, Joe—who is an assistant coach—for her confidence down the stretch.
“My teammates have all the confidence in the world in me,” Kacie Carollo said. “And I have confidence in myself to do that.”
Schumacher followed her game-winning layup Friday night with 22 points on 6-of-16 shooting from 3-point range. She was three of four from 3-point range in the third quarter when Whitewater outscored Oshkosh 25-22.
“Early on, I tried to take smart shots,” Schumacher said. “Then when the shots went in, I didn’t think about it, I just shot it.”
Grundahl played all 40 minutes after logging 40:38 Friday night, and finished with 14 points and four rebounds.
Whether it was nerves or the effect of Friday night’s last-second victory over Smith (Massachusetts) College, the Warhawks came out cold.
Whitewater missed seven of its first eight shots, but still managed to lead 8-7 at the end of the first 10 minutes because UW-Oshkosh was just as cold.
The Titans then found their range in the second quarter—specifically from 3-point range. Oshkosh made five of six 3-point attempts, led by Nicki Arneson who made three of four. That pushed the Titans to a 28-22 halftime lead.
The teams found their shooting touch in the third quarter, which Whitewater outscored Oshkosh 25-22.
That set up the exciting fourth-quarter finish.
“They never at any point thought they were going to lose the game,” Keri Carollo said about her team. “You could see I in their eyes. You could see it in their body language. It was really impressive to see that as a coach.”
And now they are headed to Pittsburgh.