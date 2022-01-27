WHITEWATER
After Johanna Taylor delivered the go-ahead boom, a couple of former Whippets finished the job for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team Wednesday night.
Taylor’s jump shot with 51 seconds remaining in the second overtime put the Warhawks ahead to stay, and two free throws each from Whitewater High School products Kacie Carollo and Rebekah Schumacher iced a 74-69 victory over UW-Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.
The senior from Wauwatosa East finished with 24 points and added nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals to help the Warhawks (17-2 overall, 8-1 WIAC) hold on to a two-game lead over second-place UW-Eau Claire in the WIAC race.
Carollo added 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, sinking all three of the Warhawks’ 3-point baskets, and Aleah Grundahl added 13 points.
The victory didn’t come without some nervous moments for Whitewater.
Veronica Kieres tied the score at 55-55 with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in regulation, and neither team scored the rest of the way. In the final minute of the first overtime, the Pointers’ Abbie Campion and Taylor Greenheck each made two free throws to forge a 61-61 tie.
Greenheck finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Stevens Point (9-7, 2-5). Courtney Krueger led the Pointers with 19 points.
The Warhawks forced 25 Pointers turnovers, producing 17 steals.
Whitewater returns to action at 2 p.m. Sunday with a nonconference home game against Lake Forest.
WARHAWKS 74, POINTERS 69 (2OT)
UW-STEVENS POINT (9-6)
Pfeifer 7-12 1-2 16, Nies 1-8 0-0 2, Krueger 6-11 4-4 19, Greenheck 6-12 2-2 15, Thomson 5-11 0-0 11, Hickey 0-1 0-0 0, Gawlitta 1-1 0-0 2, Campion 0-3 4-4 4, Slowik 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 11-12 69.
UW-WHITEWATER (16-2)
Trautsch 1-8 0-0 2, Schumacher 1-8 2-2 4, Kieres 2-7 1-1 5, Grundahl 5-12 3-4 13, Taylor 12-23 0-2 24, Carollo 7-13 3-4 20, Santo Domingo 1-5 0-0 2, Belschner 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 31-81 9-13 74.
UW-Stevens Point 12 23 10 10 6 8 — 69
UW-Whitewater 12 15 13 15 6 13 — 74
3-point goals—Stevens Point 6-16 (Krueger 3-5, Greenheck 1-4, Thomson 1-2, Pfeifer 1-1, Hickey 0-1, Slowik 0-1, Campion 0-2); Whitewater 3-12 (Carollo 3-5, Schumacher 0-4, Kieres 0-1, Grundahl 0-1, Santo Domingo 0-1). Rebounds—Stevens Point 42 (Greenheck 16), Whitewater 46 (Carollo 11, Taylor 9). Assists—Stevens Point 15 (Nies 5), Whitewater 20 (Grundahl 4, Carollo 4, Santo Domingo 4). Steals—Stevens Point 8 (Greenheck 2), Whiteawter 17 (Trautsch 4). Turnovers—Stevens Point 25, Whitewater 18. Blocks—Stevens Point 3, Whitewater 7 (Taylor 4). Total fouls—Stevens Point 17, Whitewater 20.