WHITEWATER
The two hometown players made sure the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team will leave town later this week—for the NCAA Division III Final Four.
Warhawks senior Rebekah Schumacher followed up her Friday night heroics by scoring a game-high 22 points, while freshman Kacie Carollo scored 13 points—including the final seven—as Whitewater outdueled WIAC rival UW-Oshkosh 68-62 at Kachel Gymnasium on Saturday night to earn a spot in the Final Four.
The Warhawks (27-4) will play Amherst (Massachusetts) College (25-3) in a national semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh. Hope (Michigan) College plays Trine (Indiana) at 6:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. The winners will meet in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Warhawks coach Keri Carollo has confidence the team will continue their high-wire act in Pittsburgh. She tempered her emotions after the victory before a crowd of 1,225, with many Oshkosh fans making the trip downstate.
“I try not to get too emotional about it because I feel this team isn’t done,” said Carollo, who will lead a Warhawks team to the Final Four for the fourth time in her 20 seasons as head coach.
“I’m excited to be in the Final Four, but we still have work that has to be done.”
Over the weekend, the Warhawks got the job done down the stretch in both of their victories.
Whitewater was behind for 28 minutes Saturday night.
After the Warhawks took a 59-56 lead on Aleah Grundahl’s layup with 5:08 left to play, Titan guard Jenna Jorgenson hit a pair of 3-pointers to give Oshkosh a 62-59 lead with 2:51 left.
But Whitewater center Johanna Taylor grabbed a rebound and put it in to cut the lead to 62-61 at the 2:37 mark. Oshkosh the turned the ball over.
Kacie Carollo then got going. She buried a 3-pointer to put the Warhawks ahead for good at 64-62 with 1:59 remaining.
“It was like it was we were just trading punches,” UW-Oshkosh coach Brad Fischer said. “It felt like it would come down to who would hit the final big shot and Kacie hit that big three from the top.”
Schumacher had a ton of big shots,” Fischer said. “They got a couple of big offensive rebounds.”
After each team had a turnover, Schumacher had a steal and Carollo drove the lane for a layup to put Whitewater ahead 66-62 with 17 seconds left.
The Titans missed a 3-pointer, Carollo grabbed the rebound—her eighth of the game—was fouled and cemented the emotional victory with two free throws.
The freshman credited the support of her teammates and her mother, Keri, and father, Joe—who is an assistant coach—for her confidence down the stretch.
“My teammates have all the confidence in the world in me,” Kacie Carollo said. “And I have confidence in myself to do that.”
Schumacher followed her game-winning layup Friday night with 22 points on 6-of-16 shooting from 3-point range. She was three of four from 3-point range in the third quarter when Whitewater outscored Oshkosh 25-22.
“Early on, I tried to take smart shots,” Schumacher said. “Then when the shots went in, I didn’t think about it, I just shot it.”
Grundahl played all 40 minutes after logging 40:38 Friday night, and finished with 14 points and four rebounds.
UW-WHITEWATER 68,
UW-OSHKOSH 62
UW-Oshkosh 7 21 22 12 — 62
UW-Whitewater 8 14 25 21 — 68
UW-Oshkosh (22-7)—Arneson 7-13 4-4 21, Porath 3-10 2-2 10, Silloway 4-12 0-2 9, Osterman 2-4 0-0 5, Kaiser 2-4 0-0 4, Jorgensen 4-10 2-2 13, Magnuson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-10 62.
UW-Whitewater (27-4)—Schumacher 7-19 2-3 22, Grundahl 5-10 4-6 14, Carollo 3-5 5-6 13, Taylor 4-10 1-6 9, Santo Domingo 3-7 0-0 8, Kieres 1-3 0-0 2, Trautsch 0-3 0-0 0, Belschner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-21 68.
3-point goals—Oshkosh 10-26 (Jorgensen 3-6, Arneson 3-7, Porath 2-5, Silloway 1-4, Osterman 1-3, Magnuson 0-1), Whitewater 10-25 (Schumacher 6-16, Carollo 2-3, Santo Domingo 2-4, Grundahl 0-1, Trautsch 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 12-28-40 (Taylor 9, Carollo 8). Total fouls—Whitewater 10. Assists—Whitewater 15 (Taylor 6). Blocks—Whitewater 4 (Schumacher 2). Steals—Whittewater 4 (Schumacher 2).
Whitewater 78, Smith College 76—When the Warhawks needed a huge play in their Round of 16 game Friday night, Schumacher delivered.
After a Smith timeout, Schumacher stepped around the intended receiver of the Pioneers’ inbounds pass and tipped the ball to Grundahl—who then fed a streaking Schumacher with a long pass that resulted in a running layup with 0.5 seconds left.
The celebration began when Smith’s desperation 3-pointer was well off the mark.
Whitewater rallied from a 76-71 deficit with a 7-0 scoring run in the final 42 seconds of overtime.
Maggie Trautsch did the heavy work during the Warhawks’ comeback, hitting three free throws with 42 seconds left. Then, and after a Pioneers miss, the 5-foot-10 sophomore guard from Sun Prairie hit two more free throws with eight seconds left to tie the game.
At that point, Warhawks coach Keri Carollo was just hoping to get to another overtime.
But Schumacher, who had turned the ball over with two seconds left in regulation, had other plans.
“The last thing I heard coach say was ‘go for a steal,’” Schumacher said. “So I did. I got a hand on it and grabbed it. I figured we had about five seconds left. I just ran with it.”
“I try not to look in the stands too much, but when I do, I see people who I’ve known all my life,” she said.
Schumacher’s play had a special meaning for Carollo.
“I watched Rebekah grow up,” Carollo said. “Since she was 5 or 6 years old. She lived two houses down from me, so it’s really special.”
The first half featured scoring runs from both teams, with Whitewater ultimately taking a 36-34 lead into halftime.
Kacie Carollo—who grew up even fewer than two houses down from her coach (and mother)—led the way by scoring 10 of her 19 points after halftime, including three 3-pointers. Fellow guard Yssa Santo Domingo added 15 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers in the first quarter that helped the Warhawks recover from an 11-6 deficit.
Grundahl, a 6-foot junior center, added 17 points and nine rebounds. Smith’s Morgan Morrison totaled 26 points and 12 rebounds.
WARHAWKS 78, PIONEERS 76 (OT)
Smith 18 16 16 15 11 — 76
Whitewater 19 17 18 11 13 — 78
Smith (25-3)—Ruffner 5-9 3-3 14, Whalen 5-7 0-0 10, Pickunka 2-4 0-2 4, Gleissner 1-5 1-2 3, Clairmont 0-4 0-0 0, Morrison 11-19 4-7 26, Yamada 4-8 3-5 13, Creager 1-2 2-2 4, Loo 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 13-21 76.
Whitewater (26-4)—Carollo 5-16 3-6 19, Grundahl 6-13 5-7 17, Santo Domingo 5-8 0-0 15, Schumacher 1-8 2-2 4, Taylor 1-5 1-4 3, Trautsch 2-7 7-98 12, Belschner 1-5 4-6 6, Baumgartner 0-3 2-2 2, Kieres 0-3 0-0 0, Oomens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 27-36 78.
3-point goals—Smith 3-13 (Yamada 2-5, Ruffner 1-2, Gleissner 0-2, Clairmont 0-2, Loo 0-2), Whitewater 9-20 (Santo Domingo 5-6, Carollo 3-6, Trautsch 1-3, Grundahl 0-2, Kieres 0-1, Schumacher 0-2). Rebounds—Smith 13-33-46 (Morrison 12), Whitewater 19-24-43 (Grundahl 9). Total fouls—Smith 26, Whitewater 25. Fouled out—Ruffner, Clairmont, Carollo. Assists—Smith 17 (Gleissner 7), Whitewater 13 (Taylor 4). Turnovers—Smith 20, Whitewater 17. Blocks—Smith 0, Whitewater 1. Steals—Smith 7 (Yamada 3), Whitewater 11 (Schumacher 3).