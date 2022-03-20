PITTSBURGH
It was a dream to get there. Almost all the way there.
And when freshman guard Kacie Carollo sank a 3-point basket to open the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, it brought her UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team within three points of Hope College in the NCAA Division III championship game.
But then came the nightmare.
Hope’s long, lanky, swift defenders caused problem after problem for the Warhawks during a pivotal six-minute stretch, as Hope went on a 13-0 scoring run at what was the worst possible moment for the Warhawks.
From there, the second-ranked Flying Dutchmen held on for a 71-58 victory over the 12th-ranked Warhawks at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
Hope (32-1) won the third national championship in program history and its first since 2006, the first won by current coach Brian Morehouse.
“They did a great job of pressuring us and getting us out of what we like to do,” said Warhawks coach Keri Carollo, whose team finished 28-5 and advanced to the championship game for the second time in program history, finishing as runner-up both times.
What the Warhawks would have liked to have done in that fourth quarter, more than anything, was score. But Hope wouldn’t allow it—holding the Warhawks scoreless for a span of 6 minutes, 5 seconds to turn a 56-53 lead with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left into a 69-53 lead with 2:58 to play.
“We had seen pressure before (during) this season, but the difference between Hope and most teams is the length that Hope has,” Keri Carollo said. “They have so much size and the ability to close up a lot of gaps you would normally see.”
Over that span of 6-plus minutes, the Warhawks committed four turnovers, committed a foul and missed four 2-point shots and three 3-point shots.
Not only did the Warhawks struggle with their shooting, they appeared out of gas and had trouble setting up their offensive attack.
“There were moments when we handled the pressure well and moments when we didn’t,” Keri Carollo said. “We just weren’t able to bounce back. There were a few stretches where we couldn’t hit a bucket.”
Hope always seemed to have a half-step advantage over the Warhawks throughout the game—especially the second half, when it pulled away from a 34-34 tie with a 22-15 run in the third quarter.
“We were out of sorts in the first half,” Hope coach Brian Morehouse said. “The second half was more of who we are.”
Overall, Hope forced Whitewater into 18 turnovers, held the Warhawks to 36.8% shooting (21-for-57) and limited Whitewater to six 3-point baskets.
Hope also dominated the inside, scoring 42 points inside the paint to Whitewater’s 20. The Flying Dutch bench outscored the Warhawks 29-2.
“I said if we outrebound them we are going to win, and we did that. Champions outrebound,” Morehouse said. “We made a couple of adjustments. … We have tremendous depth and talent. It’s like a beautiful puzzle. It all fits together.”
The Warhawks finished with four double-figure scorers, led by senior Rebekah Schumacher, a Whitewater High School product who totaled 14 points. Another senior, Johanna Taylor, added 12 points and nine rebounds. Forward Aleah Grundahl, a junior from DeForest, scored 11 points, and Kacie Carollo added 11.
Hope got 21 points off the bench from 5-10 junior guard Ella McKinney, 18 points from 5-11 senior guard Sydney Mueller and 11 points and eight rebounds from 6-3 senior forward/center Olivia Voskuil. The Flying Dutch shot 46% from the field (29 of 63).
“I came into tonight knowing my teammates had my back,” McKinney said. “We’ve been saying that all season long.”
Taylor said she was glad she, like Schumacher, came back for a sixth season made possible by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t hang our heads because we fought and we got here through all the hard games we played,” Taylor said.
“Putting on a Whitewater jersey is an honor … I’m going to talk about putting on this jersey until I’m 80.”
FLYING DUTCH 71, WARHAWKS 58
UW-Whitewater;16;18;15;9;—;58
Hope;14;20;22;15;—;71
UW-Whitewater (28-5)—Schumacher 4-12 4-5 14, Taylor 5-8 2-4 12, Grundahl 4-11 3-4 11, Carollo 4-10 0-0 11, Santo Domingo 3-8 1-2 8, Kieres 1-3 0-0 2, Trautsch 0-4 0-0 0, Belschner 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-57 10-17 58.
Hope (32-1)—Muller 6-13 5-9 18, Voskuil 5-11 1-2 11, Majerus 4-5 0-0 8, Schoonveld 2-11 0-0 5, DeSmit 0-3 0-0 0, McKinney 9-13 3-4 21, Baguley 3-4 1-1 8, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Morehouse 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 10-16 71.
3-point goals—Whitewater 6-18 (Carollo 3-5, Schumacher 2-6, Santo Domingo 1-4, Grundahl 0-2, Trautsch 0-1), Hope 3-11 (Muller 1-1, Baguley 1-2, Schoonoveld 1-5, McKinney 0-1, DeSmit 0-2). Rebounds—Whitewater 13-19-32 (Taylor 9), Hope 15-28-43 (Voskuil 8). Total fouls—Whitewater 16, Hope 17. Assists—Whitewater 18 (Grundahl 5), Hope 14 (Muller 5). Turnovers—Whitewater 18, Hope 14. Blocks—Whitewater 6 (Taylor 5), Hope 3. Steals—Whitewater 5, Hope 11.