The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team is quickly getting used to playing in overtime.
For the second time in as many Wednesdays, the Warhawks were tied after regulation. But this time, they prevailed.
Aleah Grundahl scored eight of her team-high 25 points in the extra five minutes, and UW-W fought off host UW-Platteville 71-68 to get back above the .500 mark at 3-2 in its shortened season.
Grundahl’s free throws with 2:18 left in overtime gave the Warhawks the lead for good, and she had two more with four seconds left to finish off the scoring. For the game, Grundahl was 9 of 16 from the floor and 7 of 7 from the line, and she added 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Whitewater High grad Rebekah Schumacher added 12 points for UW-W, while Maggie Trautsch had 10. The Warhawks—who led 34-26 at halftime—outscored the Pioneers 40-26 in the paint.
The two teams play again Friday in Whitewater.
(WOMEN)UW-WHITEWATER 71, UW-PLATTEVILLE 68 (OT)UW-Whitewater 9 25 15 12 10—71
UW-Platteville 13 13 24 11 7—68
UW-WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—Grundahl 9 7-7 25, Taylor 4 1-2 9, Trautsch 3 2-3 10, R. Schumacher 4 2-2 12, Oomens 1 0-0 2, Kieres 1 0-2 2, E. Schumacher 4 0-0 9, Baumgartner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 12-16 71.
UW-PLATTEVILLE—Domask 5 3-4 14, Anger 3 0-0 6, Hecker 0 3-4 3, Tipton 8 7-7 27, Gilbert 3 3-4 9, Mueller 0 2-2 2, Meyers 2 2-2 7. Totals: 21 20-25 68.
3-point goals: W 5 (Trautsch 2, R. Schumacher 2, E. Schumacher), P 6 (Tipton 4, Domask, Meyers). Total fouls: W 19, P 14. Fouled out: Kieres.
UW-Platteville 79, UW-Whitewater 69—Quentin Shields led four Pioneers players with at least 14 points, scoring 18 in a road win over the Warhawks.
Platteville led 41-34 at halftime and held Whitewater off from there.
The Warhawks got 22 points from Gage Malensek.
Janesville Craig graduate Blake McCann had two points and two rebounds in nearly 10 minutes of action for Platteville.
The teams play again Friday in Platteville.
(MEN)UW-PLATTEVILLE 79, UW-WHITEWATER 69UW-Platteville 41 38—79
UW-Whitewater 34 35—69
UW-PLATTEVILLE—Tuma 6 2-2 17, Stovall 7 0-0 14, Gunnink 4 3-4 14, Shields 5 6-6 18, Pearson 1 2-2 4, McCann 1 0-0 2, Fox 3 0-0 6, Probst 1 0-0 2, Ranney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 13-14 79.
UW-WHITEWATER—Brahm 1 0-0 3, Chislom 2 4-4 8, Malensek 9 3-5 22, Ittounas 3 2-2 8, Hoytink 2 0-0 5, Hunt 2 0-0 6, Gray 4 0-0 9, Schultz 2 1-1 6, Quinlevan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-12 69.
3-point goals: P 8 (Tuma 3, Gunnink 3, Shields 2), W. Total fouls: P 18, W 14.