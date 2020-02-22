With the WIAC regular-season put away, the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team now turns it attention to tournaments.
The Warhawks concluded the regular season with a 65-56 victory over UW-Stout on Saturday at Menomonie.
The win concludes the regular season. The Warhawks won the WIAC title with a 13-1 record and will take a 23-2 mark into the WIAC Tournament that begins Tuesday. The Warhawks earned a first-round bye and will host a semifinal game Thursday night.
Senior Becky Raeder led the Warhawks with 19 points. Freshman Aleah Grundahl had 10 points and seven rebounds. Johanna Taylor had nine points and nine rebounds, and junior Rebekah Schumacher also scored nine points.
WHITEWATER 65, STOUT 56
Whitewater (65)--Raeder, 5-10 6-8 19; Grundahl, 5-7 0-0 10; Taylor, 4-7 1-2 9; Schumacher, 3-7 0-0 9; Sto. Domingo, 3-7 0-0 7; Kieres, 2-7 0-0 4; Green, 1-3 0-0 3; Oomens, 1-7 0-0 2; Belschner, 0-2 2-2 2; Simmons, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-57 9-12 65.
Stout (56)—Watkins, 7-20 5-6 20; Fabeck, 3-15 0-0 7; Olsem, 3-6 0-0 6; Christopherson, 2-10 2-2 6; Yaeger, 2-2 0-0 4; Oswald, 1-5 2-4 4; Jacques, 1-5 0-0 3; Johnson, 1-5 0-2 3; Fesenmaier, 1-4 1-2 3; Neilitz, 0-0 0-0 0; Kainz, 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-74 10-16 56.
Whitewater;14;22;12;17--65
Stout;13;12;14;17--56
3-point goals--Whitewater 8-21 (Schumacher, 3-6; Raeder, 3-6; Green, 1-3; Sto. Domingo, 1-4; Kieres, 0-2), Stout 4-20 (Johnson, 1-1; Jacques,1-2; Watkins,1-2; Fabeck, 1-6; Oswald, 0-3; Fesenmaier, 0-1; Kainz, 0-1; Christopherson, 0-4). Fouled out--Christopherson. Rebounds--Whitewater 37 (Taylor, 9), Stout 54 (Fabeck and Jacques, 8 each). Assists--Whitewater 13 (Taylor, 4), Stout 7 (Christopherson 2). Total fouls--Whitewater 16, Stout 14.