Shutouts aren’t normally associated with basketball.
The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team recorded one in the third quarter of Saturday’s game at UW-River Falls.
The Warhawks outscored the Falcons 23-0 in the third quarter en route to a 73-41 victory. Whitewater took sole possession of first place in the conference with a 3-0 record.
Aleah Grundahl led the Warhawks with 14 points. Veronica Kieres scored 12, and Becky Roeder and Rebekah Schumacher each had 10.
Whitewater led 18-12 at the end of one quarter, but took control by outscoring the hosts 35-5 during the next two quarters. The 23-0 run in the third quarter gave the Warhawks a 53-17 lead going into the fourth.
Whitewater is 13-1 overall.
WHITEWATER 73, RIVER FALLS 41
Whitewater (73)—Grundahl, 7-14 0-0 14; Kieres, 5-12 2-2 12; Raeder, 4-7 2-2 10; Schumacher, 4-9 2-2 10; Taylor, 2-4 1-2 5; Belschner, 2-5 0-0 4; Oomens, 2-4 0-0 4; Green, 1-2 0-0 3; Baumgartner, 1-1 1-2 3; Simmons, 0-1 2-2 2; Czarnecki, 1-1 0-0 2; Corcoran, 1-4 0-0 2; Sto. Domingo, 1-5 0-0 2; Johnson, 0-0 0-0 0; Ketz, 0-0 0-0 0; Matthews, 0-1 0-0 0; Alexander, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-70 10-12 73.
River Falls (41)—Heinrichs 2-6 2-2 7; Hein 2-8 1-1 7; Frederick 2-4 0-0 5; Koop 2-4 1-1 5; McCosh 1-1 2-2 4; Pearson 1-11 2-2 4; DeSouza 1-4 0-0 3; Wozniak 1-1 0-0 2; Zeman 1-5 0-0 2; Wardynski 1-6 0-1 2; Kelley 0-1 0-0 0; Seitz 0-0 0-0 0; Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals:14-52 8-9 41.
Whitewater 18 12 23 20 —73
River Falls 12 5 0 24 —41
3-point goals—Whitewater 1-12 (Green, 1-2; Kieres, 0-2; Raeder, 0-1; Schumacher, 0-4; Corcoran, 0-1; Sto. Domingo, 0-1; Grundahl, 0-1), River Falls 5-19 (Hein 2-6; DeSouza 1-2; Heinrichs 1-5; Frederick 1-2; Zeman 0-1; Pearson 0-3). Rebounds—Whitewater 33 (Taylor, 8), River Falls 25 (Pearson 7). Assists—Whitewater 6 (Schumacher, 2; Taylor, 2), River Falls 3 (Hein 1; Heinrichs 1; Zeman 1). Total fouls—Whitewater 12, River Falls 16.