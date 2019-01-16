UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team picked up its biggest win of the season Wednesday night.
Becky Raeder scored 15 points and Olivia Freckmann added 10 as the Warhawks stunned UW-Oshkosh 49-47 in a WIAC game.
Oshkosh, which came into the game ranked 12th in the country in Division III, suffered its first conference loss in falling to 14-2 overall and 4-1 in the WIAC.
Whitewater (9-7, 2-3)won its fifth straight game against Oshkosh.
The Warhawks led 19-17 at half and never trailed the second half.
Whitewater’s defense limited Oshkosh to 4-of-24 shooting in the first half, including 1-for-12 in the second quarter.
WHITEWATER 49, OSHKOSH 47
Whitewater (49)—Freckmann 4-2-10; S. Schumacher 2-3-7; Conley 1-0-2; Raeder 7-0-15; Kieres 2-0-4; Corcoran 2-1-7; Deichl 2-0-4. Totals: 26-6-49
Oshkosh (47)—Schneider 2-3-7; Samuels 4-1-9; Campbell 2-1-5; Porath 1-2-4; Freitag 0-3-3; Rabas 2-2-8; Rueth 3-0-7; Arneson 0-2-2; Vande Zande 1-0-2. Totals: 15-14-47
UW-Whitewater 8 11 15 15—49
UW-Oshkosh 11 6 15 15—47
Three-point goals—Whitewater 3 (Corcoran 2, Raeder), Oshkosh 3 (Rabas 2, Rueth). Free throws missed—Whitewater 4, Oshkosh 10. Total fouls—Whitewater 16, Oshkosh 16. Fouled out—Conley
