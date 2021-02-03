UW-Whitewater's women's basketball team got the shortened 2020-21 season off to a good start Wednesday night.
Aleah Grundahl had 23 points to lead the visiting Warhawks to a 61-50 over UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC season opener.
Whitewater led by four at halftime and pushed the margin to double digits after three quarters.
Milton High graduate Bailee Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Stevens Point, while Edgerton graduate Kellan Schmidt finished with four points.
The teams play again Saturday afternoon at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER 61, STEVENS POINT 50
Whitewater (61)--Grundahl 11-1-23; Kieres 3-1-8; E. Schumacher 3-0-7; R. Schumacher 2-2-6; Taylor 2-0-4; Adams 3-0-6; Troutsch 2-1-5; Domingo 1-0-2. Totals: 27-5-61
Stevens Point (50)--Greenheck 4-5-14; Collins 3-5-11; Nies 1-1-4; Schmidt 2-0-4; Slowik 0-1-1; Schoenike 1-0-2. Totals: 15-17-50
UW-Whitewater;14;12;17;18--61
UW-Stevens Point;14;8;11;17--50
3-point goals--Whitewater 2 (E. Schumacher, Kieres), Stevens Point 2 (Greenheck, Nies). Free throws missed--Whitewater 8, Stevens Point 7. Total fouls--Whitewater 26, Stevens Point 15