The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference pollsters surprised Keri Carollo.
With three starters, who were the team’s top three scorers, graduated and gone, the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball coach knows her group needs to develop a new identity.
And yet the other WIAC head coaches and sports information directors tabbed the Warhawks to win the league title in their preseason poll.
“When you lose the majority of your scoring, I think that was kind of surprising to me,” Carollo said this past week as her team prepared for its season opener Monday at home against Loras (Iowa). “I’m also very humbled and honored, because it just says a lot about our program and what we’ve been able to do, and that our coaches in our conference and our sports information directors really respect that.”
Gone are Brooke Trewyn, Malia Smith and Andrea Meinert, staples of the Warhawks’ lineup for the past several seasons. They combined to score 33.5 points per game and also finished as the team’s top three leaders in assists and were three of the team’s four leading rebounders a year ago.
With that in mind, Carollo challenged her returning players to set the tone for this season back in the spring.
“We really tried to talk a lot about establishing our own identity. What is the identity of this team? What are we going to do with this group?” said Carollo, whose team swept the WIAC regular-season and tournament titles last year. “We need to be our own team and not try and live off what those three did in the past.
“Balance is going to be really important. We aren’t really going to be relying on one or two people to score or get big rebounds. It’s going to be more of a team concept.”
Carollo described that process from spring until now as a “roller coaster” and said she’s seen flashes of both the good and the bad in early exhibitions heading into the regular season.
The Warhawks’ strengths should lie in the front court.
Senior forwards Olivia Freckmann and Sarah Schumacher combined to average 14 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game a year ago.
Schumacher, a Whitewater High graduate, played in all 29 games, starting 12, a year ago after transferring from Division II Quincy. Carollo said Schumacher is in the best shape of her life and looking to take on more of a scoring role.
Juniors Camri Conley and Becky Raeder are the leading returning guards. Conley started every game as a sophomore and is the team’s leading returning scorer at 7.9 points per game.
“Sarah is a workhorse, works hard every day with consistent effort and great energy,” Carollo said. “From more of a vocal (leadership) standpoint, it’s going to be our two guards, Camri Conley and Becky Raeder. They’ve done a great job just really being positive and encouraging.”
Senior center Becky Deichl gives the Warhawks another returning post player, while sophomore Emily Schumacher—who played in 28 games off the bench as a freshman—may be poised for a breakout campaign.
“It’s so much about the younger players that played behind them (the graduated seniors) or played with them to really take ahold of that leadership,” Carollo said. “If you can get them to see how important their roles are and how they have to kind of take that next step with their play and their productivity, then we’re going to be successful.
“If they’re scared of that, if they’re intimidated and afraid, that’s when you’re going to run into problems. But I haven’t seen that from this group. They’re very excited to kind of come into their own … and really make this their team.”
Transfer time
Junior Megan Corcoran, a Madison La Follette graduate, joins UW-Whitewater after playing two seasons for Madison College and should help the Warhawks’ 3-point shooting.
“She can score,” Carollo said. “She’s a great threat from the perimeter, which is what we needed. … She’s going to have to score for us to be successful.”
Another Schumacher
Rebekah Schumacher, a sophomore and Sarah’s younger sister, played in 18 games last season and put together a strong finish.
“Rebekah’s fighting for that starting point guard spot,” Carollo said. “She has such an upside, is such a tremendous athlete and just has a great awareness of the court.”
Other newcomers
Four freshmen join the Warhawks, including Lake Geneva Badger graduate Courtney Oomens.
Carollo said Oomens could see minutes right away as a freshman.
“She’s been great and will probably back up (Freckmann),” Carollo said. “Veronica Kieres … she’s a 5-8 guard, built and athletic just like Camri. Fast, smart, so she’s going to step in and play some minutes as a freshman, too.”
Not alone
UW-W is not alone in the WIAC when it comes to losing several of its top players, which is probably why the pollsters believe the Warhawks can repeat as champions.
“It’s kind of up for grabs,” Carollo said. “It’s really going to be who makes a push at the end in January and February to really take ahold of the conference.
“Lots of talent, just young talent. It’ll be interesting to see which team develops the quickest.”
