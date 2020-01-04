The winning streak hit nine Saturday for UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team.

The 19th-ranked Warhawks overcame a slow start with a 25-point second quarter and a big run in the third en route to a 67-41 win over UW-Eau Claire in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener for both teams at Kachel Gymnasium.

Whitewater (11-1 overall, 1-0 WIAC) shot 68.8 percent (11-of-16) in the second quarter and 64.3 percent (9-of-14) in the third to overcome a 3-for-16 start in the first quarter.

The Warhawks forced 21 turnovers and held the Blugolds to 28.6 percent shooting for the contest.

Sophomore guard Veronica Kieres paced four players in double figures for the Warhawks with 14 points to go along with a team-best seven rebounds. Senior guard Becky Raeder posted 11 points and three assists, junior guard Rebekah Schumacher totaled 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, and sophomore guard Yssa Sto. Domingo registered 11 points, four rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

Whitewater returns to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. against UW-Stevens Point on Whitewater Community Night at Kachel Gymnasium.

WHITEWATER 67, EAU CLAIRE 41

Eau Claire (41)—Hoeppner 4-1-13; Deihl 3-0-7; Essen 2-2-6; Graaskamp 2-1-5; Ruden 3-0-8; Carver 2-2-6. Totals: 16-6-41

Whitewater (67)—Kieres 5-2-14; Raeder 4-0-11; Schumacher 5-0-11; Grundahl 2-1-5; Taylor 1-0-2; Sto 4-0-11; Oomens 3-0-7; Beischner 2-0-4; Baumgartner 1-0-2. Totals: 27-3-67

UW-Eau Claire8 14 13 6—41

UW-Whitewater 8 25 22 12—67

Three-point goals—EC 3 (Ruden 2, Deihl), W 10 (Roeder 3, Sto 3, Kieres 2, Oomens, Schumacher). Free throws missed—EC 1, W 1. Total fouls—EC 9, W 6