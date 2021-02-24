UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team had no problem running its winning streak to three games Wednesday night.
The Warhawks scored 19 of the 21 total points in the first quarter and stormed to a 76-51 victory at UW-Stout.
UW-W is no 5-2 overall, while Stout is 2-5.
Along with the big first quarter, after the Warhawks led 31-21 at halftime, they outscored Stout 31-13 in the third quarter.
Sophomore forward Aleah Grundahl came off the bench to lead Whitewater with 19 points, while Veronica Kieres had 10. Johanna Taylor block eight shots and grabbed eight rebounds.
Stout comes to Whitewater to close out the regular season Friday.
UW-WHITEWATER 76, UW-STOUT 51
UW-Whitewater;19;12;31;14—76
UW-Stout;2;19;13;17—51
UW-WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—Sto. Domingo 3 3-4 9, Taylor 2 1-2 5, R. Schumacher 1 2-2 5, Trautsch 1 1-2 3, Oomens 0 1-2 1, Grundahl 8 3-3 19, Kieres 4 1-2 10, E. Schumacher 4 0-0 9, Belschner 4 0-0 8, Simmons 1 2-2 4, Adams 1 1-2 3. Totals: 29 15-21 76.
UW-STOUT—Oswald 4 2-2 14, Mutch 2 2-2 6, Olsem 2 0-0 4, Yaeger 0 2-2 2, Schaeffer 3 0-0 7, O’Brien 2 3-4 7, Prieve 3 0-0 6, Palasz 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Arenz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 10-14 51.
3-point goals: W 3 (R. Schumacher, Kieres, E. Schumacher), S 5 (Oswald 4, Scheffer). Total fouls: W 19, S 21.
- UW-Stout 93, UW-Whitewater 90 (OT)—The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team continues to find heartbreaking ways to lose.
The Warhawks got 19 points apiece from Gage Malensek and Trevon Chislom, but UW-Stout edged them 93-90 in Whitewater on Wednesday.
The teams were tied at halftime and at the end of regulation before Stout outscored Whitewater 10-7 in overtime. The game saw 23 lead changes and 16 ties.
Stout made 13 of 22 3-pointers (59.1%) to prevail.
Whitewater fell to 1-5, with three of those losses coming by six points or less.
The teams play again Friday night at Stout.
UW-STOUT 93, UW-WHITEWATER 90 (OT)
UW-Stout;38;45;10—93
UW-Whitewater;38;45;7—90
UW-STOUT—Tinsley 10 0-2 25, Geiger 6 7-9 20, Williams 5 7-9 15, Alexander 4 0-0 8, Ciriacks 5 2-2 15, Hill 2 0-2 4, Williams 1 00 2, Mericle 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 10-17 93.
UW-WHITEWATER—Malensek 7 3-3 19, Chislom 6 6-7 19, Gray 7 2-5 16, Brahm 5 1-2 11, Hunt 4 0-0 8, Schultz 4 2-2 12, Hoytink 1 0-0 3, Waddell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 14-19 90.
3-point goals: S 13 (Tinsley 5, Williams 4, Ciriacks 3, Geiger), W 6 (Malensek 2, Schultz 2, Chislom, Hoytink). Total fouls: S 21, W 18.