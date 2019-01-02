UW-Whitewater's women's basketball team got the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference off to a good start Wednesday night.

The Warhawks opened up an 11-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-55 win over UW-Stevens Point in the Kachel gymnasium.

Whitewater (8-4, 1-0) got 20 points from Olivia Freckmann and 15 from Whitewater High graduate Sarah Schumacher.

The Warhawks made 12 of 13 free throws and outrebounded the Pointers 42-28.

Edgerton High graduate Kellan Schmidt had five points, three rebounds and two assists for Stevens Point before fouling out.

Brodhead High graduate Erin Nyhus had four points for the Pointers.

WHITEWATER 67, STEVENS POINT 55

Stevens Point (55)--Geier 2-2-7; Cerrato 4-1-12; Collins 2-1-5; Schmidt 2-1-5; Baehman 4-2-11; Nyhus 1-2-4; Moran 1-2-4; Greenheck 2-0-6; Pawlak 0-1-1. Totals: 18-12-55

Whitewater (67)--Conley 1-2-4; Raeder 2-1-5; Freckmann 9-2-20; E. Schumacher 2-0-4; S. Schumacher 6-3-15; Kieres 2-2-6; Corcoran 2-0-5; Green 2-2-6; Deichl 1-0-2. Totals: 27-12-67

UW-Stevens Point;14;12;14;15--55

UW-Whitewater;20;17;10;20--67

Three-point goals--Stevens Point 7 (Cerrato 3, Greenheck 2, Geier, Baehman), Whitewater 1 (Corcoran). Free throws missed--Stevens Point 5, Whitewater 1. Total fouls--Stevens Point 16, Whitewater 22. Fouled out--Schmidt

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse