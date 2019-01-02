UW-Whitewater's women's basketball team got the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference off to a good start Wednesday night.
The Warhawks opened up an 11-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-55 win over UW-Stevens Point in the Kachel gymnasium.
Whitewater (8-4, 1-0) got 20 points from Olivia Freckmann and 15 from Whitewater High graduate Sarah Schumacher.
The Warhawks made 12 of 13 free throws and outrebounded the Pointers 42-28.
Edgerton High graduate Kellan Schmidt had five points, three rebounds and two assists for Stevens Point before fouling out.
Brodhead High graduate Erin Nyhus had four points for the Pointers.
WHITEWATER 67, STEVENS POINT 55
Stevens Point (55)--Geier 2-2-7; Cerrato 4-1-12; Collins 2-1-5; Schmidt 2-1-5; Baehman 4-2-11; Nyhus 1-2-4; Moran 1-2-4; Greenheck 2-0-6; Pawlak 0-1-1. Totals: 18-12-55
Whitewater (67)--Conley 1-2-4; Raeder 2-1-5; Freckmann 9-2-20; E. Schumacher 2-0-4; S. Schumacher 6-3-15; Kieres 2-2-6; Corcoran 2-0-5; Green 2-2-6; Deichl 1-0-2. Totals: 27-12-67
UW-Stevens Point;14;12;14;15--55
UW-Whitewater;20;17;10;20--67
Three-point goals--Stevens Point 7 (Cerrato 3, Greenheck 2, Geier, Baehman), Whitewater 1 (Corcoran). Free throws missed--Stevens Point 5, Whitewater 1. Total fouls--Stevens Point 16, Whitewater 22. Fouled out--Schmidt
