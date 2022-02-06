RIVER FALLS
Leading nearly from start to finish and taking maximum advantage of its inside strength, the eighth-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team took a 63-54 victory over UW-River Falls on Saturday.
The Warhawks (20-2 overall, 10-1 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) remained in control of the conference race, keeping a two-game advantage over UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout with three regular-season games remaining.
That means Whitewater can clinch at least a tie for the WIAC title with a home victory over UW-Platteville on Wednesday night.
In River Falls on Saturday, the Warhawks opened a 21-10 lead in the first quarter, boosted the margin to 16 points early in the second quarter and built a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter before coasting to the win.
Aleah Grundahl, a 6-foot junior forward, led the Warhawks with 23 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the field and adding four rebounds and four steals.
Johanna Taylor, a 6-2 senior center, added nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Whitewater High School product Kacie Carollo, a 5-9 freshman guard, added seven points, two assists and two steals.
The Warhawks shot 39.3% (22-for-56) from the field despite going only 2-for-15 (13.3%) from 3-point range. Whitewater went 8-for-12 from the field while blowing the game open in the third quarter.
Defensively, the Warhawks forced River Falls into 36.5% shooting (19-for-52), took a 39-32 rebound advantage and forced 20 Falcons turnovers. Cassie Heinrichs and Katelyn Karch led the Falcons’ offense, scoring nine points each.
WARHAWKS 63, FALCONS 54
UW-WHITEWATER (20-2, 10-1)
Grundahl 10-14 3-5 23, Taylor 3-6 3-4 9, Schumacher 1-9 3-3 6, Trautsch 1-9 2-4 4, Kieres 2-3 0-0 4, Carollo 2-6 2-2 7, Oomens 2-2 1-1 5, Belschner 1-4 2-2 4, Santo Domingo 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 22-56 17-23 63.
UW-RIVER FALLS (9-10, 2-8)
Heinrichs 3-8 1-2, 9, Zeman 2-8 3-4 7, Nilsen 1-10 5-5 7, Meredith 2-2 0-0 6, Feine 2-3 1-2 5, Karch 4-10 0-0 9, Miron 4-6 0-0 8, DeSouza 1-3 0-0 3, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 10-13 54.
Whitewater;21;10;24;8;—;63
River Falls;10;10;17;17;—;54
3-point goals—Whitewater 2-15 (Schumacher 1-5, Carollo 1-4, Santo Domingo 0-2, Trautsch 0-3, Grundahl 0-1), River Falls 6-21 (Meredith 2-2, Heinrichs 2-6, Karch 1-3, DeSouza 1-3, Nilsen 0-6, Pearson 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 14-25-39 (Taylor 9), River Falls 8-24-32 (Nilsen 7). Total fouls—Whitewater 18, River Falls 17. Assists—Whitewater 8, River Falls 10. Turnovers—Whitewater 19, River Falls 20. Blocks—Whitewater 3 (Taylor 2), River Falls 1. Steals—Whitewater 10 (Grundahl 4, Kieres 3), River Falls 7 (Heinrichs 3).