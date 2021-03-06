The season came to an end Friday night for UW-Whitewater's women's basketball team.
UW-Oshkosh built a 20-point lead in the third quarter and coasted to a 74-58 win in the championship game of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
Whitewater, which finished the shortened season 8-3, was held to 34.4 percent shooting in the game, while Oshkosh (9-2) made 55.1 percent from the field and 10-of-22 from 3-point range.
The Warhawks trailed by only four at half but were outscored 25-9 in the third quarter.
Johanna Taylor Whitewater with a career-high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Aleah Grundahl finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists.
OSHKOSH 74, WHITEWATER 58
Whitewater (58)--Taylor 8-7-23; Grundahl 6-0-12; E. Schumacher 3-0-7; R. Schumacher 2-0-5; Wood 2-0-5; Trautsch 0-2-2; Kieres 0-2-2; Belschner 1-0-2. Totals: 22-11-58
Oshkosh (74)--Parath 7-3-17; Silloway 4-3-14; Arneson 4-1-11; Osterman 1-2-5; Kaiser 2-0-5; Jorgensen 6-1-15; Rueth 3-0-7. Totals: 27-10-74
UW-Whitewater;14;17;9;23--58
UW-Oshkosh;17;13;25;19--74
3-point goals--Whitewater 3 (E. Schumacher, R. Schumacher, Wood), Oshkosh 10 (Silloway 3, Arneson 2, Jorgensen 2, Osterman, Kaiser, Rueth). Free throws missed--Whitewater 2, Oshkosh 7. Total fouls--Whitewater 15, Oshkosh 12